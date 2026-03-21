Kendra Duggar mugshot surfaces after Joseph Duggar's wife arrested over false imprisonment, child endangerment charges

Kendra Duggar was arrested in Washington County, Arkansas on Friday after she and her reality tv star husband Joseph Duggar faced new charges. Now her alleged mugshot has surfaced online. Kendra Duggar seen with her husband Joseph Duggar, both of whom have been charged in Arkansas. (Instagram/littleduggarfamily)

Duggar, known for ‘19 Kids and Counting’ was arrested Wednesday for molesting a nine-year-old during a vacation in Florida in 2022. However, the charges Kendra and Duggar face in Arkansas are different from the Florida case.

The reality tv couple has been charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. Notably, false imprisonment is intentional, unlawful restraint or confinement of a person against their will within a specific, bounded area, without legal justification.

Also Read | Kendra Duggar Instagram pics with kids slammed after cops charge her, Joseph with false imprisonment, endangering minor

As per the Arkansas code of criminal offenses “A person commits the offense of false imprisonment in the second degree if, without consent and without lawful authority, the person knowingly restrains another person so as to interfere substantially with the other person's liberty.” It is a Class A misdemeanor. It is reportedly punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

Now, Kendra's alleged mugshot has surfaced online following her intake at the Washington County Detention Center.

Kendra Duggar mugshot Kendra's mugshot was shared widely across social media.

“Kendra Duggar arrested. Arrest comes following husband Joseph Duggars arrest for child molestation. Kendra and Joseph are both now facing charges of child endangerment and false imprisonment,” one person wrote, sharing her photo.