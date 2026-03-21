Kendra Duggar mugshot surfaces after Joseph Duggar's wife arrested over false imprisonment, child endangerment charges
Kendra Duggar was arrested in Washington County after she and her reality TV star husband Joseph were charged with false imprisonment and child endangerment.
Kendra Duggar was arrested in Washington County, Arkansas on Friday after she and her reality tv star husband Joseph Duggar faced new charges. Now her alleged mugshot has surfaced online.
Duggar, known for ‘19 Kids and Counting’ was arrested Wednesday for molesting a nine-year-old during a vacation in Florida in 2022. However, the charges Kendra and Duggar face in Arkansas are different from the Florida case.
The reality tv couple has been charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. Notably, false imprisonment is intentional, unlawful restraint or confinement of a person against their will within a specific, bounded area, without legal justification.
Also Read | Kendra Duggar Instagram pics with kids slammed after cops charge her, Joseph with false imprisonment, endangering minor
As per the Arkansas code of criminal offenses “A person commits the offense of false imprisonment in the second degree if, without consent and without lawful authority, the person knowingly restrains another person so as to interfere substantially with the other person's liberty.” It is a Class A misdemeanor. It is reportedly punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
Now, Kendra's alleged mugshot has surfaced online following her intake at the Washington County Detention Center.
Kendra Duggar mugshot
Kendra's mugshot was shared widely across social media.
“Kendra Duggar arrested. Arrest comes following husband Joseph Duggars arrest for child molestation. Kendra and Joseph are both now facing charges of child endangerment and false imprisonment,” one person wrote, sharing her photo.
.Kendra can be seen with her blonde hair, wearing a rust colored tee, looking straight at the camera, in her mugshot. The mugshot was also shared on the Reddit group DuggarsSnark, which has gone on criticizing the Duggar family for ages.
More details about Kendra's intake was mentioned there along with her photo.
“Never did I think I’d ever see a mugshot from Kendra Duggar,” a person commented there.
Another person on X wrote “Mugshot of Kendra Duggar after her arrest. This is just wild. I hope I'm right in assuming they are investing the welfare of her children.”
A news site covering reality shows, going by The Ashley's Reality Roundup, also reported on Kendra's mugshot being released. They also reported Kendra had posted bond late Friday and was then released from the jail at 6:19 pm. HT.com could not independently verify this information.
Notably, the charges Kendra and Joseph Duggar face in Arkansas is different from the Florida case. Duggar also faces charges of molesting a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older in Florida, which comes from a 2020 incident of him inappropriately touching a minor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More