Kendra Duggar arrested: Charges against Joseph Duggar and wife explained; ‘you in danger girl…’
Kendra Duggar, wife of Joseph Duggar, has been arrested after she was charged in Washington County as per a report.
Kendra Duggar, wife of Joseph Duggar was arrested and is now in the Washington County Detention Center, according to a TMZ report. Earlier, social media claims were made that Kendra had been arrested after she was charged in Washington County, Arkansas.
Tontitown police have now filed new charges against Duggar, one of the 19 Duggar siblings in the TLC reality TV show '19 Kids and Counting,' who was arrested Wednesday.
What are the charges against Joseph and Kendra Duggar?
Duggar faces charges of molesting a nine-year-old during a vacation in Florida in 2022. KNWA/FOX24 reported that the charges against the Duggars include four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. False imprisonment is intentional, unlawful restraint or confinement of a person against their will within a specific, bounded area, without legal justification.
Also Read | Joseph Duggar: Did wife Kendra know about molestation row? Key Instagram detail in focus after arrest
Kendra Duggar, 27, faces child endangerment charges.
Notably, Duggar's charges in Arkansas are different from the Florida case. Duggar already faces charges of molesting a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older in Florida. This stems from a 2020 incident of him inappropriately touching a minor. He was arrested in Tontitown on March 18 due to it.
Now, social media claims from unverified profiles have been made about Kendra Duggar's arrest.
Kendra Duggar arrested: Reactions
“Kendra Duggar is now is custody,” one person wrote, sharing an alleged arrest log.
Meanwhile, another added “Wait. What? Are they arresting Kendra Duggar too? I’m so confused.”
Yet another added “Kendra Duggar, you in danger girl. Whatcha do?”, sharing a post noting that the police had arrived to serve her an arrest warrant but she was not at home.
Others reacted as well. “They found her and she's in custody.,” one person said. “Now the wife, Kendra Duggar is being arrested,” another added.
KNWA/FOX24 had reported no booking details were available for Kendra as of 4:30 pm Friday.
Joe has a court date for the Arkansas charges on April 29. As per the police no more information about the couple's alleged crimes has been shared as it involves minor victims. Joseph and Kendra Duggar have been married since 2017 and have four children together.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More