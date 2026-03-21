Kendra Duggar arrested: Charges against Joseph Duggar and wife explained; ‘you in danger girl…’

Kendra Duggar, wife of Joseph Duggar was arrested and is now in the Washington County Detention Center, according to a TMZ report. Earlier, social media claims were made that Kendra had been arrested after she was charged in Washington County, Arkansas. Kendra and Joe Duggar face new charges in Washington County. (X/@DuggarSisters)

Tontitown police have now filed new charges against Duggar, one of the 19 Duggar siblings in the TLC reality TV show '19 Kids and Counting,' who was arrested Wednesday.

What are the charges against Joseph and Kendra Duggar? Duggar faces charges of molesting a nine-year-old during a vacation in Florida in 2022. KNWA/FOX24 reported that the charges against the Duggars include four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. False imprisonment is intentional, unlawful restraint or confinement of a person against their will within a specific, bounded area, without legal justification.

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Kendra Duggar, 27, faces child endangerment charges.

Notably, Duggar's charges in Arkansas are different from the Florida case. Duggar already faces charges of molesting a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older in Florida. This stems from a 2020 incident of him inappropriately touching a minor. He was arrested in Tontitown on March 18 due to it.

Now, social media claims from unverified profiles have been made about Kendra Duggar's arrest.