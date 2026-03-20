Joseph Duggar: Did wife Kendra know about molestation row? Key Instagram detail in focus after arrest

Joseph Duggar, one of the 19 Duggar siblings in the TLC reality TV show '19 Kids and Counting,' was arrested on Wednesday, the Bay County police confirmed. The 31-year-old faces charges of molesting a nine-year-old during a vacation in Florida in 2022. Joseph and Kendra Duggar. (littleduggarfamily/ Instagram)

The Bay County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday in an update on Facebook that Joseph Duggar was charged with "lewd and lascivious" conduct with a minor. His arrest came after the victim, now 14, participated in a forensic interview.

The BCSO said that Duggar has apologized to the victim, her father, and admitted to the allegations.

Did Kendra Duggar Know About Allegations? Amid Joseph Duggar's arrest, PEOPLE reported that around the time when the incident happened, Duggar's wife, Kendra Duggar, stopped going live with his family members on her social media channels.

The report notes that the last update on the Instagram account, which Kendra and Joseph Duggar share, was posted on November 3, 2021, a few months after the now resurfaced incident took place. The update was on the second birthday of their children.

Also read: Joseph Duggar mugshot released: See photo as former reality TV star is arrested for child abuse

The account regularly posted updates on their family life prior to that. But since the November 2021 update, no other posts have been made on the account. It sparked speculation that Kendra Duggar may have known about the matter, possibly resulting a rift between the two. However, there is no clear report on the same beyond speculations.

Notably, since the ending of the TV show, it is unclear what job or business Josh Duggar worked. Based on reports, it seems that their Instagram account was their primary source of income, beyond the rights for the TLC show.

What Are The Allegations Against Joseph Duggar A statement from the department said that the incidents took place in 2020 while the family was staying at a residence on Danny Drive, in Bay County, Florida. "The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap," the statement read. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket.

Also read: Joseph Duggar net worth: How much does the reality star and his wife earn from Instagram, TV show rights?