Joseph Duggar: Did wife Kendra know about molestation row? Key Instagram detail in focus after arrest
After the alleged incident, Kendra and Joseph Duggar’s joint Instagram went inactive, with no posts since November 2021 despite earlier regular family updates.
Joseph Duggar, one of the 19 Duggar siblings in the TLC reality TV show '19 Kids and Counting,' was arrested on Wednesday, the Bay County police confirmed. The 31-year-old faces charges of molesting a nine-year-old during a vacation in Florida in 2022.
The Bay County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday in an update on Facebook that Joseph Duggar was charged with "lewd and lascivious" conduct with a minor. His arrest came after the victim, now 14, participated in a forensic interview.
The BCSO said that Duggar has apologized to the victim, her father, and admitted to the allegations.
Did Kendra Duggar Know About Allegations?
Amid Joseph Duggar's arrest, PEOPLE reported that around the time when the incident happened, Duggar's wife, Kendra Duggar, stopped going live with his family members on her social media channels.
The report notes that the last update on the Instagram account, which Kendra and Joseph Duggar share, was posted on November 3, 2021, a few months after the now resurfaced incident took place. The update was on the second birthday of their children.
Also read: Joseph Duggar mugshot released: See photo as former reality TV star is arrested for child abuse
The account regularly posted updates on their family life prior to that. But since the November 2021 update, no other posts have been made on the account. It sparked speculation that Kendra Duggar may have known about the matter, possibly resulting a rift between the two. However, there is no clear report on the same beyond speculations.
Notably, since the ending of the TV show, it is unclear what job or business Josh Duggar worked. Based on reports, it seems that their Instagram account was their primary source of income, beyond the rights for the TLC show.
What Are The Allegations Against Joseph Duggar
A statement from the department said that the incidents took place in 2020 while the family was staying at a residence on Danny Drive, in Bay County, Florida. "The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap," the statement read. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket.
Also read: Joseph Duggar net worth: How much does the reality star and his wife earn from Instagram, TV show rights?
"During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs," the update added.
BCSO said that Duggar is currently in jail in Washington County, in his home state of Arkansas, waiting to be deported to Florida for further investigation by the Bay County Sheriff's Department.
As of now, no member of the Duggar family has reacted to the allegations and arrest of Joseph Duggar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More