Kendra Duggar arrest row: Joseph Duggar's case takes massive turn after Zoom call; ‘I don’t care'

While Joseph Duggar is facing serious legal trouble across multiple states, his wife, Kendra Duggar, was also taken into custody in a related Arkansas case. TMZ cited the Washington County Detention Center to report that police had issued a warrant for Kendra on Friday. Law enforcement officials initially went to the Duggar family compound in Washington County, Arkansas, but she was not present at the time. Kendra Duggar was arrested a day after her husband Joseph was taen into custody (Instagram)

She was later located and booked into custody, the report added. Kendra faces charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.

Read More: Joseph Duggar mugshot released: See photo as former reality TV star is arrested for child abuse

Josheph Duggar's arrest and charges Her arrest comes just days after Joseph Duggar was taken into custody in Tontitown, Arkansas. He has been charged with lewd and lascivious conduct involving a minor following allegations made by a now-14-year-old girl. The accuser told investigators that multiple incidents occurred during a family trip to Panama City Beach, Florida, in 2020, when she was 9 years old.

In Arkansas, Joseph is also facing additional charges, including four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment, the same charges filed against Kendra. However, police have clarified that the Arkansas case is separate from the allegations tied to Florida.

Massive turn after Zoom call Joseph appeared in court via Zoom on Friday, where he waived his right to an extradition hearing. He has agreed to be transferred to Florida, where the alleged incidents took place. Authorities in Florida now have up to 30 days to take custody of him from the Arkansas jail.

Read More: Joseph Duggar net worth: How much does the reality star and his wife earn from Instagram, TV show rights?

Jill Duggar Dillard's family reacts Jill Duggar Dillard's family reacted to her brother Joseph Duggar's arrest. Writing on the Dillard Family blog, she stated: “We were shocked yesterday evening to learn of Jill’s brother (Joseph Duggar’s) arrest."

“We first learned of anything related to his charges yesterday via a text from a friend who messaged us about the recent media reports of Joseph’s arrest and his alleged confession to molesting a juvenile female in 2020. We are shocked and heartbroken.”

“We strongly condemn abuse. We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved. Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family,” adding, “We pray God gives her strength, comfort and hope, and that she is able to get all the help and support she needs and deserves in the days ahead.”

‘I don’t care' Meanwhile, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford told news outlet WJHG, “I don’t care if he’s got a TV show, or who he is, or what he’s done.”

“He’s committed an illegal act, and he’s going to be held accountable for that,” Sheriff Ford added.