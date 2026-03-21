Kendra Duggar Instagram pics with kids slammed after cops charge her, Joseph with false imprisonment, endangering minor
Kendra Duggar's Instagram photos with her kids are in focus after Joseph Duggar's wife was arrested after charges of false imprisonment, endangering a minor.
Kendra Duggar, wife of Joseph Duggar was reportedly arrested on Friday. The reality TV star known for 19 Kids and Counting was already arrested on March 19 for molesting a nine-year-old during a vacation in Florida in 2022.
Now, Kendra, along with her husband faces charges in Washington County, Arkansas as well. They include four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. These charges are different from the one Duggar faces in Florida.
Given that Kendra now faces child endangerment charges, her old Instagram photos with her kids have come into focus with many slamming Joe Duggar's wife.
Kendra Duggar Instagram photos in focus
Joseph and Kendra Duggar run a joint Instagram account under the handle ‘littleduggarfamily’. They post their photos with their three children on that profile and enjoy a massive fan following of over 500,000 people.
Also Read | Joseph Duggar: Instagram family photos surface after ‘19 Kids and Counting’ TV star arrested
Many of them were less than thrilled with the new information about the reality tv stars. Given that the charges pertained to minors, many slammed them on photos with their children, where the couple showcase their life.
One of the most recent photos was on their daughter's birthday. “Happy Birthday sweet girl!!! We love seeing this girl’s sweet little personality blossom over the last two years! Looking forward to making many more memories,” the Duggars wrote for her second birthday. The photos showed their little girl with her siblings and mom Kendra, as well as dad, Joseph.
Several people slammed Kendra on the Instagram post amid news of the charges against her.
“SICK SICK!!!,” one person wrote. Another added “Welp she’s in custody now too for neglect…”, replying to a person who had expressed support amid news of Joseph Duggar's arrest.
Yet another person commented on a photo of Duggar and Kendra with all their kids.
“Protect those little girls!!!,” the person said. One other person added “So tragic.”
Police had reportedly been at the Duggar property earlier with an arrest warrant for Kendra but she was not home.
Meanwhile, Joe has a court date for the Arkansas charges on April 29. According to the police no more information about the couple's alleged crimes has been shared as it involves minor victims. Joseph and Kendra Duggar have been married since 2017 and have four children together.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More