Kendra Duggar Instagram pics with kids slammed after cops charge her, Joseph with false imprisonment, endangering minor

Kendra Duggar, wife of Joseph Duggar was reportedly arrested on Friday. The reality TV star known for 19 Kids and Counting was already arrested on March 19 for molesting a nine-year-old during a vacation in Florida in 2022. Kendra and Joseph Duggar face new charges in Washington County, Arkansas. (Instagram/littleduggarfamily)

Now, Kendra, along with her husband faces charges in Washington County, Arkansas as well. They include four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. These charges are different from the one Duggar faces in Florida.

Given that Kendra now faces child endangerment charges, her old Instagram photos with her kids have come into focus with many slamming Joe Duggar's wife.

Kendra Duggar Instagram photos in focus Joseph and Kendra Duggar run a joint Instagram account under the handle ‘littleduggarfamily’. They post their photos with their three children on that profile and enjoy a massive fan following of over 500,000 people.

Also Read | Joseph Duggar: Instagram family photos surface after ‘19 Kids and Counting’ TV star arrested

Many of them were less than thrilled with the new information about the reality tv stars. Given that the charges pertained to minors, many slammed them on photos with their children, where the couple showcase their life.

One of the most recent photos was on their daughter's birthday. “Happy Birthday sweet girl!!! We love seeing this girl’s sweet little personality blossom over the last two years! Looking forward to making many more memories,” the Duggars wrote for her second birthday. The photos showed their little girl with her siblings and mom Kendra, as well as dad, Joseph.