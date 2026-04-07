Was Lil Tjay involved in Offset shooting? Lawyer breaks silence as viral video fuels rumors

Rapper Offset, whose actual name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was shot and sustained injuries at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on April 6 around 7 pm. Following the shooting incident, a leaked video showing Offset and DJ Tjay engaged in a heated argument went viral on social media. Lil Tjay's lawyer Dawn Florio dismissed allegations connecting the 24-year-old musician to the event and affirmed that he has not faced any charges. (X/@TommyGoBrazy)

The video features moments recorded before the shooting occurred. Cardi B's partner and Lil Tjay were seen in a violent altercation with one another, after which gunfire erupted, with many speculating that Tjay discharged the weapon.

Offset incurred non-fatal injuries in this incident, which transpired at the valet entrance and resulted in his hospitalization as part of the police inquiry into the event.

In light of the extensive speculation that arose from videos spreading on social media, Tjay’s attorney, Dawn Florio, clarified that Tjay was neither arrested nor charged.

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Lil Tjay's lawyer issues clarification Taking to Instagram, the attorney for Lil Tjay, Dawn Florio, refuted rumors concerning his potential involvement in the shooting of Offset.

She claimed that her client faced no charges despite circulating online rumors.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumours that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, which resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Florio said.

“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumours,” she added.