Was Lil Tjay involved in Offset shooting? Lawyer breaks silence as viral video fuels rumors
Rapper Offset was shot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida on April 6. Rumors surfaced on social media claims that Lil Tjay was involved in the incident.
Rapper Offset, whose actual name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was shot and sustained injuries at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on April 6 around 7 pm. Following the shooting incident, a leaked video showing Offset and DJ Tjay engaged in a heated argument went viral on social media.
The video features moments recorded before the shooting occurred. Cardi B's partner and Lil Tjay were seen in a violent altercation with one another, after which gunfire erupted, with many speculating that Tjay discharged the weapon.
Offset incurred non-fatal injuries in this incident, which transpired at the valet entrance and resulted in his hospitalization as part of the police inquiry into the event.
In light of the extensive speculation that arose from videos spreading on social media, Tjay’s attorney, Dawn Florio, clarified that Tjay was neither arrested nor charged.
Also Read: Offset shooting: Cardi B's last post in focus after Migos rapper shot near Florida casino; first details on suspect
Lil Tjay's lawyer issues clarification
Taking to Instagram, the attorney for Lil Tjay, Dawn Florio, refuted rumors concerning his potential involvement in the shooting of Offset.
She claimed that her client faced no charges despite circulating online rumors.
“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumours that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, which resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Florio said.
“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumours,” she added.
Offset shooting probe: All you need to know
After the shooting, authorities from the Seminole Police Department verified that a wounded person was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
The Hollywood Police Department reported that the injuries sustained were non-fatal and promptly transported him to the closest hospital, where he made a swift recovery. Two suspects have been apprehended for questioning regarding their motives, which may include a possible altercation. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More