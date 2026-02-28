Cardi B Little Miss Drama tour video viral for 'guitar' controversy; ‘if you see nothing wrong…’
Cardi B's performance during her Little Miss Drama tour is going viral with a video of her playing an imaginary guitar drawing flak from many.
Cardi B, the American rapper, is in a spot of controversy again, this time over her performance during the Little Miss Drama tour. Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, or Cardi B, was seen playing the air guitar and her actions have drawn ire on social media.
Videos of Cardi B playing the air guitar were shared widely online.
In the video, Cardi B can be seen making what has been perceived to be an obscene gesture near her crotch. The video caption reads ‘finally got to see Cardi B’s guitar solo up close'.
The obscene gesture was made during her performance in Los Angeles and reported on by outlets like Complex and Fox Bangor on February 17. “Cardi B playing the guitar in LA,” a person wrote on X. Another added “We love a rock star playing her guitar.”
The rapper's actions have also drawn flak from many online.
Cardi B's guitar actions slammed online
Most did not take kindly to Cardi B's actions on stage. A political commentator shared the video and wrote “If you see nothing wrong with this — then you are part of the problem. This is someone’s mother. Behaving on a world stage like this. In front of kids. You are an embarrassment to women,” adding “idc how much $$$ you have. Absolute and utter embarrassment.”
Another person added “once u become a mom, u either BECOME a MOM, or…u do this.” Yet another person remarked “Kids are in the audience this is so gross”.
The Little Miss Drama tour is from February 11, 2026, in Palm Desert, CA, to April 17, 2026, in Atlanta, GA. The upcoming show is at Phoenix, Arizona at the PHX Arena on March 1.
Hyping people up for her concert, Cardi B wrote the following on X:
"And when y’all come to my concert I have ONE RULE.. forget about any problems that you have in this world
1. Forget about your job/finances
2. Forget about that nikka/btch
3. Forget about your opps
Give yourself two hours of living your best life!!".
The rapper was in the spotlight sometime back over locking heads with an advisor of President Donald Trump. She had an online exchange with Alex Bruesewitz, who accused Cardi B of being connected to a report about Nicki Minaj's newfound conservatism being amplified by bots online.
The exchange included the threat of a lawsuit and left Cardi B unnerved to the extent that the singer later said on X “I don't even play that sh*t. I don't want no smoke with nobody from the fucking government, b*tch.”
She further added “It makes me feel like people that are in power and are in the White House is watching me and looking at me and stalking me…I feel a little paranoid, because it's like, why me? I've been minding my business.”
