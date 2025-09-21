Cardi B reveals giving birth to her second child ‘broke her’

Cardi B spoke openly about her childbirth experience, saying she had a painful time while giving birth to her second child, Wave, because “he was too big,” according to PageSix. “My second baby, he too big — he broke me,” Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club.” Cardi B is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.(AFP)

“The first one, I had to stitch,” she added, explaining she was talking about her vagina. “Oh yeah, I ripped.”

The Mayo Clinic notes that “minor tears are most common,” but “vaginal tears may occur if the baby’s head is too big for the vagina to stretch around. Or sometimes a tear might happen if the vagina doesn’t stretch easily.”

When asked by co-host JessHilarious how she used the bathroom afterward, Cardi called it “hard.”

“But that’s what I’m saying — now things are just a little different and I’m more experienced,” she said.

“Like, the third one was so easy, so I’m expecting this one to be as easy as well, in the name of the Lord. That’s why I’m like, ‘I just did it last year. I can do it [again],’” she said, referring to her third child, Blossom, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Offset.

Cardi B confirms pregnancy

Cardi, 32, confirmed on Wednesday that she is pregnant again after months of rumors. This time, she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

“I’m excited, I’m happy, I feel like I’m in a good space,” she told Gayle King on “CBS Mornings,” noting she is due before her tour starts in February.

“I felt like can I just say it on my own time? I’m not hiding,” Cardi explained about why she kept the pregnancy private.

Along with Wave, Blossom, and her unborn child, Cardi is also mother to daughter Kulture, whom she shares with Offset, 33.

Cardi and Offset’s relationship was on and off between 2017 and 2024. After the births of their first two children, they welcomed Blossom, 1, after Cardi filed for divorce again in August.