Stefon Diggs drops hint following Cardi B’s pregnancy announcement: ‘I heard about it'

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has opened up about expecting his first child with his girlfriend and rapper Cardi B. Without denying or confirming the news, Diggs hinted that he kept his personal life away from the limelight. Stefon Diggs and Cardi B expecting their first child together.(Getty Images via AFP)

In a video shared by Bleacher Report on X, Diggs was asked by the media whether the baby rumors were true or not.

"Oh, my personal life? I told you about that. We don't talk too much about my personal life, but I heard about it," Patriots Wire quoted Diggs as saying.

While the 31-year-old receiver did not speak much about his personal life, Cardi B has already confirmed that the couple is expecting a child.

Cardi B confirms baby no. 4 on the way

The 32-year-old rapper, on Wednesday, appeared for an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. On the show, she stated that she is expecting her fourth child and first with Stefon Diggs.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs,” Cardi B said. “I’ve been putting in all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

The rapper shared that her due date is ahead of her Little Miss Drama tour, scheduled to launch in February 2026.

Cardi B shared that she is "happy" and feeling like she is in a "good space". Her second studio album, "Am I the Drama?", came out on September 19.

About Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been romantically linked to each other since October last year, according to People magazine.

The news of their baby came just a few months after the rapper and the New England Patriots wide receiver made their relationship public. In May, the two of them were spotted together at a New York Knicks game.

Before meeting Stefon Diggs, Cardi B was married to rapper Offset. The former couple parted ways after she filed for divorce in July last year. They have three children together.

FAQs

1. Which NFL sides has Stefon Diggs played for?

Before getting signed by the New England Patriots this year, Diggs was associated with the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and Houston Texans.

2. Does Stefon Diggs have a child?

Yes, he welcomed his daughter, Nova, in October 2016.

3. How many children does Cardi B have?

Currently expecting her fourth child, Cardi B is already a mother of three - Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1.