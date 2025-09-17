Stefon Diggs has kids with ex-girlfriend Tyler-Marie? How many children does Patriots star have?

Cardi B is pregnant with her fourth child, the first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs. The Grammy winner on Wednesday revealed in an interview with Gayle King on ‘CBS Mornings’ that she is ‘excited’ and ‘happy’. Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, has reportedly been in a relationship with Cardi B since October last year. Cardi B is pregnant with boyfriend Stefon Diggs' child(AP)

“I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other," the rapper told Gayle King.

She further added that Diggs is also in a similar position because both of them are ambitious and are some of 'the greatest’ in their respective fields.

Read More: Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs still together? A timeline of their romance as they expect their first baby

“I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout,” she said, referring to her forthcoming sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?”

“People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me. He makes me feel very confident,” she added. “Feeling safe is feeling confident.”

How many children does Cardi B have?

Cardi B has three children from her previous marriage with the rapper Offset: daughters Blossom, 1, and Kulture, 7, and son Wave, 4.

How many children does Stefon Diggs have?

Diggs has a daughter from a previous relationship, Nova, who was born in 2016. Nova's mother has not been publicly identified yet. Fans speculate that it could be the NFL star's ex-girlfriend, singer Tyler-Marie.

In 2024, Cardi B announced that she filed for divorce from Offset. Tyler-Marie, a Los Angeles-based pop musician, singer, songwriter, and model, has kept a low profile, focusing on her career in R&B and hip-hop.