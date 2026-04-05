SEAL Team 6 pulls off Iran rescue 5 decades after it was born from Iran failure: Hollywood-style full circle, explained

In the early hours of Sunday morning, in the rugged folds of the Zagros Mountains in southwest Iran, a small team of American commandos fought their way to a wounded US Air Force colonel — and brought him home. The operation was reportedly carried out by Navy SEAL Team 6, with US attack aircraft dropping bombs and opening fire on Iranian convoys to keep enemy forces away. Trump's warnings (IRGC/AFP)

The location, Iran, may have been coincidental, but it was seminal in this SEAL team’s history.

SEAL Team Six was built almost five decades ago because of a catastrophe in Iran. On Sunday, it closed that chapter for now, as per accounts shared by US officials.

In between, it has had some defining moments, resulting in Hollywood hits such as ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ on the killing of Al Qaeda boss Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011.

"A specialized commando unit" was involved per US news outlet Axios, with the NYT pointedly reporting SEAL Team Six was it.

The team’s roots lay in a failed 1980 attempt by US special forces to rescue American hostages from Iran, right at the onset of the Islamic Regime that had ousted the US-backed monarchy led by a shah. That was also in April.

For the moment, let’s come back to this April.

F-15 crew rescue mission An F-15E Strike Eagle of the US military carrying the now-rescued colonel, who is a weapons systems officer, was shot down over western Iran on Friday. The pilot and he both ejected from the two-seat aircraft. The pilot was rescued within hours.

The weapons officer sustained injuries, but could still walk, and spent nearly two full days evading capture in the mountains. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) dispatched search teams. Iranian state television called on local civilians to help locate him, offering a reward to anyone who found the crew.

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