Inside the Real Argo Mission: How a fake sci-fi film helped US diplomats escape from Iran in 1980

On November 4, 1979, a group of militant Iranian students stormed the US embassy in Tehran. Sixty-six Americans were dragged hostage, setting off a very tense and drawn-out 444-day standoff. But six US diplomats managed to escape capture and went into hiding in the homes of Canadian embassy officers. Their story would later become one of the most daring and creative rescue missions in CIA history. In 1980, a CIA operation led by Tony Mendez rescued six American diplomats from Iran by disguising them as a Canadian film crew(Prime Video)

A bold idea from the CIA

While Washington was desperately searching for a way to rescue them, CIA officer Tony Mendez came up with an unusual plan: he'd tell the world that the 6 Americans were just a film crew from Hollywood. Mendez, an expert in disguises and covert operations, teamed up with John Chambers, a Hollywood makeup artist who had himself worked on the sci-fi classic Planet of the Ape. Working together, they came up with a phony film production company called Studio Six Productions and spun a cover story, that the six were working on a sci-fi film called Argo as per the official CIA website.

Creating a fake film

The plan was to make it look like the group had been in Iran to scout desert locations for their movie. They designed business cards, movie posters, and even published ads to make the project appear real. The Canadian government agreed to issue fake Canadian passports to the six Americans, now nicknamed the “Canadian Six,” helping to make their identities believable.

Also read: Tyler Robinson update: What is the taxpayer cost for alleged Charlie Kirk assassin's case? Utah commissioner weighs in

The great escape

On January 23, 1980, President Jimmy Carter gave final approval for the mission. Two CIA officers, including Mendez, flew to Tehran with the false documents. The six Americans studied their new identities, dressed like film crew members, and practiced their cover stories.

In the early hours of January 28, 1980. The group went to Tehran airport posing as Canadians leaving who had been in Iran for a short film shoot. There were a few tense moments, like a flight delay, but the group finally boarded a Swissair flight to Zurich. As the plane left Iranian airspace, they celebrated their escape.

The secret revealed

The rescue remained a secret for many years. When the truth was revealed in 1997, the world praised the bravery and creativity behind the operation. In 2012, the story was retold in the Oscar-winning film Argo, directed by Ben Affleck. The mission remains one of the CIA’s most remarkable examples of courage, teamwork, and imagination.

FAQs:

1. What was the Argo mission?

The Argo mission was a secret CIA operation in 1980 that helped six American diplomats escape from Iran by pretending to be a Canadian film crew scouting locations for a science fiction movie.

2. Who planned the Argo rescue operation?

The rescue was planned by CIA officer Tony Mendez, who worked with Hollywood makeup artist John Chambers to create a fake movie production as a cover story.

3. Is the movie Argo based on a true story?

Yes. The 2012 Oscar-winning movie Argo, directed by Ben Affleck, is based on the real CIA mission that saved six Americans during the Iran hostage crisis.