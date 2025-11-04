Canadian man assaults Indian national at Toronto food outlet, viral video sparks outrage

A video showing an Indian man being assaulted by a Canadian individual inside a McDonald’s outlet in Toronto has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage online. The video, which is going viral on X and Instagram, captures a confrontation that rapidly escalated from a verbal exchange into physical aggression. The video has triggered outrage online. (X/@MeghUpdates)

The incident reportedly took place near the ‘Mobile Order Pick-Up’ counter at the restaurant. In the footage, a man wearing a Toronto Blue Jays jacket is seen walking up to another man, believed to be of Indian origin. Without any clear provocation, the Canadian man angrily tossed his phone aside.

Moments later, the visibly intoxicated individual advanced towards the Indian man, shoved him, and grabbed him by the collar. During the exchange, he accused the Indian man of “acting superior". Remaining composed, the Indian man responded, “You might get yourself in trouble,” to which the aggressor responded, “What did you say to me?” The confrontation soon turned physical, with the Canadian man repeatedly pushing and confronting him while demanding to know what he had said.

Despite the aggression, the Indian man did not retaliate. Staff members and bystanders intervened, urging both men to take the dispute outside. The aggressor, however, continued to accuse the Indian man of arrogance before being escorted out of the premises.

The video was originally shared on November 2 by Toronto-based lawyer and journalist Caryma Sa’d. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

How did social media react?

Since being uploaded, the clip has triggered strong reactions online.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “This is still unacceptable and I agree we have an immigration problem but this type of behavior is pathetic.”

Another wrote, “That’s really disturbing—no one should face violence over ego or prejudice. Authorities need to take this seriously.”

A third user noted, “Being drunk isn’t an excuse for being racist. Respect should never depend on nationality.”