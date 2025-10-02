Indian woman alleges racism at Canada club, calls security guard ‘idiot, pathetic’

A video of an Indian woman screaming at a security guard in Canada while alleging racism has irked social media. Many claimed that the woman was at fault, especially for screaming and using obscene language towards the guard. A security guard allegedly stopped an Indian woman from entering a club in Canada. (Instagram/@whojennifersmith)

“That’s the reality of Canada… here Canadians are no longer welcoming and will do everything to hurt you. That’s the sad reality for Indians. Last night, this security guard stopped to enter the club for no reason at all…my friends had skip the line tickets for it they paid double but despite waiting for an hour and letting other non-Indians enter on same tickets. When confronted he just played dumb and deaf. He was rude from the start and my Indian friends had harrowing experience especially when it’s my friend’s birthday and they left their young daughter at home with babysitter for a few hours to enjoy,” an individual wrote.

“If you still want to come to Canada, it’s your choice but be prepared for this! And what’s more harrowing, even Indians don’t support other Indians, no wonder Britishers ruled us for 200 years,” the individual added while posting the video. HT.com has reached out to the Instagram user, this report will be updated when they reply.

How did social media react?

The video prompted many to slam the woman. An individual commented, “Shouting, cursing, making a scene. It shows who is the problem here. A lot of respect for the bodyguard that he didn’t lose his cool, handled the situation respectfully! I’m team bodyguard.” Another joined, “Hahaha don’t underestimate the power of an '$20 dollar per an hour employee'.” A third argued, “Screaming at someone really doesn’t get you anywhere. You’re like a child having a tantrum.”

An X user, instead of directly commenting on the video, shared their thoughts on Canada and immigration. "Canada depends on immigration because people from around the world bring skills, hard work, and cultural strength that move this country forward — including in places you take for granted, like Tim Hortons, hospitals, tech companies, and construction sites. If you’re angry at immigrants for ‘taking your jobs,’ maybe look inward and ask why you’re being outworked — not just outnumbered. Hating others won’t fix your laziness or lack of effort.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)