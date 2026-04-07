Offset shooting: Cardi B's last post in focus after Migos rapper shot near Florida casino; first details on suspect
Offset or Kiari Kendrell Cephus was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday and is reportedly in stable condition.
Offset or Kiari Kendrell Cephus was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday and is reportedly in stable condition.
TMZ reported the Seminole County Police saying “We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood. Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly.”
They added "The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.” The statement also noted that the shooting ‘resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.’
Also Read | Cardi B-Stefon Diggs controversy escalates amid safety concerns; new Offset claim made
Amid this, focus has turned to Offset's ex, rapper Cardi B and her social media posts.
Cardi B post in focus after Offset shooting
Cardi B had posted on X just hours before the shooting of the 34-year-old former Migos rapper. She was promoting her tour and the Am I The Drama album release. She recounted the start of her musical career to where she is at present.
“Can y’all believe it’s been EIGHT years already?!,” Cardi B shared. “Now I’m out here on tour, ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ is out in the world, and I feel like I’m reaching a new level in my career… and guess what? I still want MOOOOORE. Thank you guys for riding with me this long.. It’s only up from heaaaa,” she added.
Several people wondered if Cardi B would directly address Offset's shooting. “What cardi B has to say about this ?,” one asked, sharing a video from the scene of Offset's shooting.
Another added “Rapper offset has been shot in Florida and fans are blaming his wife Cardi B for his demise. This comes after she said she wants him to die slow and revealed to fans him and his mother robbed her. Cardi B also revealed her Amex card was stolen and charged and that she would have the assailants handled. Hours later Offset was shot.”
Yet another claimed “New footage shows rappers Offset and Lil Tjay begging for help while fighting for their life and being carted off to ambulance trucks after they were shot numerous times after a fight broke out between Offset and Stefon Diggs crew over alleged beef about Cardi B”.
However, Cardi B is yet to officially comment on the matter. Despite rumors, there is no confirmation of Lil Tjay also being involved in the shooting.
Offset and Cardi B have been in an on-off relationship since 2017 and the two have three children together. They are widely considered to be separated at present. Cardi B was also linked to NFL star Stefon Diggs in the past, but claims of the shooting having risen over any beef involving the rapper remain unverified.
Offset shooting: What to know about suspects
Officials have not named any suspects in the Offset shooting yet. The Seminole County Police said to TMZ that they had detained two individuals at the scene. However, it was not clear if they were suspects, and if they were eventually let go.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More