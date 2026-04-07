Offset shooting: Cardi B's last post in focus after Migos rapper shot near Florida casino; first details on suspect

Offset or Kiari Kendrell Cephus was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday and is reportedly in stable condition. Cardi B and Offset have had an on-and-off relationship since 2017 and are widely considered to be separated now. (X/@UGOOOTWEETS)

TMZ reported the Seminole County Police saying “We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood. Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly.”

They added "The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.” The statement also noted that the shooting ‘resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.’

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Amid this, focus has turned to Offset's ex, rapper Cardi B and her social media posts.

Cardi B post in focus after Offset shooting Cardi B had posted on X just hours before the shooting of the 34-year-old former Migos rapper. She was promoting her tour and the Am I The Drama album release. She recounted the start of her musical career to where she is at present.

“Can y’all believe it’s been EIGHT years already?!,” Cardi B shared. “Now I’m out here on tour, ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ is out in the world, and I feel like I’m reaching a new level in my career… and guess what? I still want MOOOOORE. Thank you guys for riding with me this long.. It’s only up from heaaaa,” she added.