Is Offset okay? Former Migos rapper shot near Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida; scary videos emerge
Offset, the former Migos rapper, was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, as per reports.
Offset or Kiari Kendrell Cephus, the former Migos rapper, was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday. TMZ reported on the incident and cited Seminole County Police saying “We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.”
The statement added “Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”
Scary visuals from the site of the shooting was shared online. It showed massive police presence, sparking fears.
Is Offset okay?
Yes, Offset is okay and receiving treatment after he was shot at. A spokesperson confirmed to the publication that the rapper is ‘fine’ and is getting ‘medical care’.
“He is stable and being closely monitored,” the representative also said. Notably, the statement from the authorities also clarified that the shooting ‘resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.’ This likely refers to the Offset, the 34-year-old.
Also Read | Gucci Mane kidnapping: Why did Pooh Shiesty and Big30 target the rapper? Row over 1017 Records deal explained
His Migos bandmate and cousin, Takeoff, was fatally shot in November 2022. At the time, Offset had opened up about dealing with the grief, and had said to Variety, “I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”
Unconfirmed reports also suggested that Lil Tjay or Tione Jayden Merritt was also shot there, but there has been no official confirmation of the same.
Who is Offset?
Offset gained fame as part of Migos alongside Quavo and Takeoff. The trio became known for tracks like Bad and Boujee and albums like Culture. Offset went solo in 2019 with his debut studio album Father of 4. He followed it up with Set It Off in 2023 and Kiara in 2025. He also launched Haunted by Fame last year, and it featured artists like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, NoCap and Lil Dump.
Several people expressed concerns on hearing the news of the shooting. “Damn wonder if this was video before shooting. Prayers for Cardi & Offset,” one person wrote after a video showed the rapper in a casino.
Another added “A shooting in a public place like a casino is wild and dangerous It’s good news Offset is stable, but it could’ve been much worse.” Yet another said “This Offset and Lil Tjay shooting is not a coincidence, they are beefing. Remember when Tjay said Offset owed him money?.” However, the claims of a feud could not be verified.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More