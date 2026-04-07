Is Offset okay? Former Migos rapper shot near Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida; scary videos emerge

The statement added “Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”

Offset or Kiari Kendrell Cephus, the former Migos rapper , was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida , on Monday. TMZ reported on the incident and cited Seminole County Police saying “We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.”

Is Offset okay? Yes, Offset is okay and receiving treatment after he was shot at. A spokesperson confirmed to the publication that the rapper is ‘fine’ and is getting ‘medical care’.

“He is stable and being closely monitored,” the representative also said. Notably, the statement from the authorities also clarified that the shooting ‘resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.’ This likely refers to the Offset, the 34-year-old.

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His Migos bandmate and cousin, Takeoff, was fatally shot in November 2022. At the time, Offset had opened up about dealing with the grief, and had said to Variety, “I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

Unconfirmed reports also suggested that Lil Tjay or Tione Jayden Merritt was also shot there, but there has been no official confirmation of the same.

Who is Offset? Offset gained fame as part of Migos alongside Quavo and Takeoff. The trio became known for tracks like Bad and Boujee and albums like Culture. Offset went solo in 2019 with his debut studio album Father of 4. He followed it up with Set It Off in 2023 and Kiara in 2025. He also launched Haunted by Fame last year, and it featured artists like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, NoCap and Lil Dump.

Several people expressed concerns on hearing the news of the shooting. “Damn wonder if this was video before shooting. Prayers for Cardi & Offset,” one person wrote after a video showed the rapper in a casino.