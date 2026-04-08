Is Offset broke? Migos rapper's net worth in focus as Lil Tjay issues chilling warning after arrest over casino shooting
Offset, the former Migos rapper, was shot after a fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and Lil Tjay was arrested in the case.
Offset, the former Migos rapper, was shot after a fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Monday. While he is doing okay, fellow rapper Lil Tjay was arrested over the incident.
He allegedly started the fight that led to his associate shooting Offset, TMZ reported police say. Cops claimed Lil Tjay ‘directed members of his party to start a fight with another group of males’, as per the report. During this altercation, someone pulled out a gun and Offset was hurt in the process.
Lil Tjay reportedly hopped out of his vehicle, pointed at Offset, and then led his group over to the rapper, where the fight broke out. As per the report, Lil Tjay filmed the incident on his phone and the fight had continued until cops showed up there.
Also Read | Offset seems ‘distressed’ on wheelchair in first picture outside Florida hospital after shooting
While an exact cause for the altercation is not known yet, several people on social media speculated it was over money Offset owed Lil Tjay. In 2025, it was reported that Lil Tjay claimed Offset had ducked out on a loan of $10,000. Amid this, others too came forward with claims that Offset owed them money.
Former NFL player Dez Bryant wrote “I beat offset out of 8k he tried to take a nap on me.” Ibrahim Jamil "Ebro" Darden, former radio personality, also claimed that Offset owed him $5000 for a bet they made.
One person directly asked on X “Offset broke?”. They shared alleged message screenshots, showing Offset allegedly telling Lil Tjay to get the $10,000 back ‘in blood’. “Come get it back in blood,” the alleged exchange between the two read.
These claims have put a lot of focus on Offset's net worth. Here's all you need to know about it.
Offset net worth
Offset is estimated to have a net worth of about $40 million, as of 2026, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He rose to fame with Migos, known for tracks like Bad and Boujee, but went on to carve his own space as a solo artist as well.
Notably, $10,000 pales in comparison when his estimated wealth is taken into account. Big Homie CC, a celebrity bodyguard, weighed in on the issue, claiming that Offset had money to pay Lil Tjay off, addressing claims of the rapper being broke.
“He just thinks Tjay a goofy, he got the money to pay all that fr, buh that’s how he is, he’d take whatever,” Big Homie CC said.
Meanwhile, Lil Tjay was arrested and booked into the Broward County Jail after the shooting and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray. He was released on Tuesday and issued a chilling warning to Offset.
What Lil Tjay said about Offset
A video showed Lil Tjay calling Offset a ‘rat’ after he was released from jail. The rapper's anger on the former Migos member reportedly stemmed from the fact that Offset had said someone had shot him after the fight in the casino broke out.
Offset, meanwhile, is recovering at the hospital where he was transported after the shooting. TMZ reported he was wheeled outside for a cigarette in the morning.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More