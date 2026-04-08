Is Offset broke? Migos rapper's net worth in focus as Lil Tjay issues chilling warning after arrest over casino shooting

Offset, the former Migos rapper, was shot after a fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Monday. While he is doing okay, fellow rapper Lil Tjay was arrested over the incident. Offset was shot in Florida after an argument with fellow rapper Lil Tjay. (AP)

He allegedly started the fight that led to his associate shooting Offset, TMZ reported police say. Cops claimed Lil Tjay ‘directed members of his party to start a fight with another group of males’, as per the report. During this altercation, someone pulled out a gun and Offset was hurt in the process.

Lil Tjay reportedly hopped out of his vehicle, pointed at Offset, and then led his group over to the rapper, where the fight broke out. As per the report, Lil Tjay filmed the incident on his phone and the fight had continued until cops showed up there.

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While an exact cause for the altercation is not known yet, several people on social media speculated it was over money Offset owed Lil Tjay. In 2025, it was reported that Lil Tjay claimed Offset had ducked out on a loan of $10,000. Amid this, others too came forward with claims that Offset owed them money.

Former NFL player Dez Bryant wrote “I beat offset out of 8k he tried to take a nap on me.” Ibrahim Jamil "Ebro" Darden, former radio personality, also claimed that Offset owed him $5000 for a bet they made.