Offset seems ‘distressed’ on wheelchair in first picture outside Florida hospital after shooting
Offset was seen smoking a cigarette outside a Florida hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg.
Offset was captured on camera smoking a cigarette outside a Florida hospital following a gunshot wound to his leg, TMZ reported.
The rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, seemed somewhat troubled as he sat in an ICU wheelchair, accompanied by his mother, Latabia Woodward, and a hospital staff member on Tuesday.
Dressed in a hospital gown and gray socks, the artist raised his gown to show his left thigh to the hospital employee.
Offset was seen conversing with Woodward and the staff member, who were focused on him.
The 34-year-old artist known for "Open It Up" was taken to the hospital following a shooting incident that occurred in the valet section of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday evening.
He is stable and under careful observation, his representative told Page Six.
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Offset rival Lil Tjay arrested after Florida shooting
Offset's rival, Lil Tjay, has been arrested in relation to the shooting of the former Migos rapper outside a casino in Florida late on Monday.
The 24-year-old rapper, who hails from the Bronx, was seen smiling in his mugshot following his arrest on Monday evening for misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray, as per TMZ and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
He was reportedly engaged in a confrontation before Offset was shot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino — almost four years after Offset’s Migos bandmate Takeoff was killed in a brawl.
Lil Tjay is currently detained on a $500 bond following his arrest by the Seminole Police Department, as per reports.
Lil Tjay and Offset's rivalry
Offset’s conflict with Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, allegedly commenced in early 2025 when Merritt publicly labeled Offset as "broke" and suggested he was grappling with a gambling addiction.
Lil Tjay asserted that he had lent the Bad and Boujee artist $10,000 at a casino after witnessing him "panicking" and soliciting money from random individuals through Cash App.
He accused Offset of not repaying the loan and reportedly told Tjay to "get it back in blood."
In March 2025, the dispute intensified when Offset invited Lil Tjay to engage in a one-on-one fight that was to be streamed live, although the match never occurred.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More