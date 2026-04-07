Offset seems ‘distressed’ on wheelchair in first picture outside Florida hospital after shooting

Offset was captured on camera smoking a cigarette outside a Florida hospital following a gunshot wound to his leg, TMZ reported. Offset was captured on camera smoking a cigarette outside a Florida hospital following a leg gunshot wound. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, seemed somewhat troubled as he sat in an ICU wheelchair, accompanied by his mother, Latabia Woodward, and a hospital staff member on Tuesday.

Dressed in a hospital gown and gray socks, the artist raised his gown to show his left thigh to the hospital employee.

Offset was seen conversing with Woodward and the staff member, who were focused on him.

The 34-year-old artist known for "Open It Up" was taken to the hospital following a shooting incident that occurred in the valet section of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday evening.

He is stable and under careful observation, his representative told Page Six.

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