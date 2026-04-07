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    Trump health: Doctor issues stark warning over POTUS' cognitive function after Iran rant, 'Erratic. Can't finish...'

    Concerns about Donald Trump's health are rising as Dr. Vin Gupta highlights symptoms of dementia, including confusion and erratic behavior.

    Published on: Apr 07, 2026 9:01 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
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    Amid worries regarding Donald Trump's health, a doctor has claimed that the US President is showing “all the signs of dementia”.

    Dr. Vin Gupta has raised alarms about Donald Trump's cognitive health, citing symptoms of dementia in the 79-year-old President. (AP)
    Dr. Vin Gupta has raised alarms about Donald Trump's cognitive health, citing symptoms of dementia in the 79-year-old President. (AP)

    Dr. Vin Gupta, the senior medical analyst for MS NOW, expressed significant worries about Trump's mental capabilities on Sunday, detailing five concerning symptoms he has recently noted in the 79-year-old President.

    Also Read: ‘Shameless liars’, Trump and Melania under fire after Iran war remarks

    Doctor warns against Trump's cognitive acuity

    "Erratic. Can't finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought. Word finding difficulties," Dr. Gupta stated on X.

    The doctor warned that the POTUS' cognitive acuity seems to be declining even more. “Developing and worsening gradually over time,. The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia,” Gupta said.

    Dr. Gupta's alert came after Trump raised significant concern with a bizarre post on Truth Social on Easter Sunday.

    "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump wrote.

    This is not the first time that Dr. Gupta has voiced concerns regarding Trump's physical health. As early as January, he warned that the president is showing a "trend line" of cognitive decline that seems to be “worsening.”

    Trump's rant against Iran

    Trump's outburst on Truth Social followed a period during which he had been absent from the public eye for a few days, intensifying concerns regarding his health. The White House's official rapid response team responded vehemently to the rampant speculation suggesting that Trump had been admitted to the hospital.

    Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working," the team said on X.

    Dr. Gupta told MeidasTouch his hope that Trump is receiving appropriate medical care, as he claimed that POTUS is showing several signs of dementia.

    “He's the president of the United States so let's hope, beyond the headlines, that he is getting the care that he needs,” the physician said.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More

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    Home/World News/Us News/Trump Health: Doctor Issues Stark Warning Over POTUS' Cognitive Function After Iran Rant, 'Erratic. Can't Finish...'
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