Trump health: Doctor issues stark warning over POTUS' cognitive function after Iran rant, 'Erratic. Can't finish...'

Amid worries regarding Donald Trump's health, a doctor has claimed that the US President is showing “all the signs of dementia”. Dr. Vin Gupta has raised alarms about Donald Trump's cognitive health, citing symptoms of dementia in the 79-year-old President. (AP)

Dr. Vin Gupta, the senior medical analyst for MS NOW, expressed significant worries about Trump's mental capabilities on Sunday, detailing five concerning symptoms he has recently noted in the 79-year-old President.

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Doctor warns against Trump's cognitive acuity "Erratic. Can't finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought. Word finding difficulties," Dr. Gupta stated on X.

The doctor warned that the POTUS' cognitive acuity seems to be declining even more. “Developing and worsening gradually over time,. The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia,” Gupta said.

Dr. Gupta's alert came after Trump raised significant concern with a bizarre post on Truth Social on Easter Sunday.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump wrote.

This is not the first time that Dr. Gupta has voiced concerns regarding Trump's physical health. As early as January, he warned that the president is showing a "trend line" of cognitive decline that seems to be “worsening.”

Trump's rant against Iran Trump's outburst on Truth Social followed a period during which he had been absent from the public eye for a few days, intensifying concerns regarding his health. The White House's official rapid response team responded vehemently to the rampant speculation suggesting that Trump had been admitted to the hospital.

Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working," the team said on X.

Dr. Gupta told MeidasTouch his hope that Trump is receiving appropriate medical care, as he claimed that POTUS is showing several signs of dementia.

“He's the president of the United States so let's hope, beyond the headlines, that he is getting the care that he needs,” the physician said.