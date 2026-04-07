‘Shameless liars’, Trump and Melania under fire after Iran war remarks
Critics condemned Donald Trump and Melania Trump's comments about protecting Iranian children amidst military actions in Iran.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump faced criticism for their recent remarks at Easter Egg Roll annual event in the White House, in which they claimed to be “fighting for” the children of Iran.
On Monday, Trump and Melania welcomed hundreds of children at the annual Easter Egg Roll. During this traditional event, Trump responded to questions from reporters.
A clip shared by Fox News featured Melania and Trump stating that the ongoing conflict in Iran is taking place for the benefit of Iranian children and the people. “All of this is happening for their future, so they will be safe in the years to come," Melania stated.
“We are fighting for children who are now in a warzone. We're keeping them safe as best we can. But we're fighting for their parents, their grandparents. We're fighting for them...for their future,” the POTUS said.
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Trump and Melania face criticism
Their comments were denounced as people mentioned the Iranian children who have lost their lives in the conflict due to the military actions of the US.
“Shameless liars!!! You are fighting for the zionists and Iranian oil,” one person wrote.
“Bulls--t. Trump is bombing schools and hospitals and killing kids and civilians, and he's threatening to bomb power plants and water desalination plants,” another commented.
“Trump killed 168 schoolchildren on the first day of the war while they were in classes. He is now threatening to send the country back to the Stone Age,” a third user remarked.
“Nothing says 'keeping the kids safe' like a Tomahawk cruise missile hitting a school, killing 170 school girls,” one more said.
Trump's stone age warning to Iran
In April, Trump delivered a nationwide address, where he issued a threat to bomb Iran in order to "bring them back to the Stone Ages." During his April 6 White House press briefing, he reaffirmed his earlier statements regarding the destruction of Iran's infrastructure.
On February 28, the US and Israel conducted a coordinated strike against Iran. Trump authorized this attack without seeking congressional approval. The airstrikes resulted in the deaths of more than 175 civilians, including over 100 schoolchildren, when a girls' elementary school in southern Iran was hit.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More