‘Shameless liars’, Trump and Melania under fire after Iran war remarks

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump faced criticism for their recent remarks at Easter Egg Roll annual event in the White House, in which they claimed to be “fighting for” the children of Iran. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP) (AFP)

On Monday, Trump and Melania welcomed hundreds of children at the annual Easter Egg Roll. During this traditional event, Trump responded to questions from reporters.

A clip shared by Fox News featured Melania and Trump stating that the ongoing conflict in Iran is taking place for the benefit of Iranian children and the people. “All of this is happening for their future, so they will be safe in the years to come," Melania stated.

“We are fighting for children who are now in a warzone. We're keeping them safe as best we can. But we're fighting for their parents, their grandparents. We're fighting for them...for their future,” the POTUS said.

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