‘Fake Melania’ conspiracy theory spreads again, body double claims resurface after Easter event

A new wave of conspiracy theories questioning the identity of Melania Trump has surfaced following her appearance at the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 6 alongside Donald Trump. First lady Melania Trump gestures after reading "The Runaway Bunny" to a group of children at the White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP)

According to a report by Irish Star, the speculation was sparked by a viral clip. In the video, Trump appeared to jokingly look for his wife during a speech, saying, “It was a big thing to our great First Lady, who’s here someplace. Let’s see. I think this is our First Lady.”

He went on to praise her, calling her a “movie star” and referencing her documentary.

Body double claims resurface on social media The clip led to a surge of comments reviving the long-running “Fake Melania” theory. Some users questioned whether the First Lady present at the event was genuine, pointing to her expressions and behaviour.

One user wrote, “Melania never smiles that much,” while another asked, “Is that Fake Melania?” Others cited Trump’s remarks as supposed proof, with comments suggesting he “can’t tell the decoys apart anymore.”

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At the event, Melania was seen smiling and laughing as Trump spoke. She continued to smile while he praised her, a detail that some users interpreted as unusual compared to her past public appearances.

Others argued that the absence of her often-noted oversized sunglasses indicated it was indeed her.

Conspiracy that dates back years The “Fake Melania” theory first gained traction in 2017, when online users speculated that a body double was occasionally appearing in place of the First Lady.

Marina Hyde has previously noted that the claims stemmed from a viral post suggesting Melania was being “played by a Melania impersonator.”

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The theory resurfaced multiple times during Trump’s first term and has continued to reappear during public appearances. These claims are often driven by viral clips and social media speculation rather than verified evidence.

Past denials from Trump and aides Donald Trump has dismissed the claims in the past.

In a 2019 post following a trip to Alabama, he said, “The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it’s actually not her by my side… They are only getting more deranged with time!”

Melania’s former spokesperson Stephanie Grisham also criticised the narrative, calling it “shameful” and accusing media discussions of crossing into “petty” territory.

Despite repeated denials, the theory continues to resurface.