Bruised hand covered with makeup? Trump's Easter Egg Roll photos spark fresh health scare buzz

Journalist Aaron Rupar pointed it out on X, writing, “The back of Trump's right hand is extremely swollen and discolored, as you can see in this clip.”

During the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday, Trump appeared to have a bruise on his right hand that looked like it had been covered with makeup. The event, attended with First Lady Melania Trump and marked the second Easter Egg Roll of his second term.

The White House pushed back on the chatter. "Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press," its rapid response account posted on X, denying viral rumors that Trump had been hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The observation came amid unconfirmed social media rumors over the weekend suggesting that Trump had been hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following a medical emergency.

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According to the Irish Star, Trump has frequently been seen with similar bruises since returning to office last year, often on the backs of both hands. In February, noticeable marks were again visible. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously explained, “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.” On another occasion, the White House said the bruising happened after he “clipped” his hand on a table before the World Economic Forum.

Medical experts have also weighed in as Dr Jonathan Reiner told CNN, “Bruising can be just simply a one-off thing when you have some trauma, you bump into something. Aspirin will make you more prone to bleeding.”

Separately, The Daily Beast reported that Trump’s right hand showed a noticeable patch of foundation during a White House Easter lunch with faith leaders. The report described “a bright beige square of concealer” covering his skin while his left hand appeared much paler in comparison.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle responded to Daily Beast in a statement, saying, “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. The President is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. President Trump’s commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

A broader picture of concern The hand discoloration is just one part of a wider set of concerns about Trump's health.

A November report by the New York Times found that Trump's public appearances have dropped by 39% compared to his first term with most engagements now squeezed into a narrow window between noon and 5pm. Trump has also confirmed undergoing regular medical evaluations but insists he has "aced" them all.