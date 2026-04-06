Trump speech highlights: US President says ‘someone leaked’ info on downed F-15 airman who was rescued eventually

By

US President Donald Trump at the White House Easter on April 6, 2026.

President Donald Trump continued to make threats and claims of annihilation even as the US and Iran on Monday weighed a framework plan to end their five‑week-old conflict. He also threatened an unspecified media outlet with jail time if it does not reveal the person who “leaked” information about a US military pilot who was missing in Iran. "We're going to go to the media company that released it, and we're going to say, 'National security. Give it up or go to jail,'" Trump told a news conference, after he also spoke at an Easter event. Tehran said it wanted a lasting end to the war, but pushed back against pressure to swiftly reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary ceasefire. Iran conveyed its response to the US proposal for ending the war to Pakistan, rejecting a ceasefire and emphasising the necessity of a permanent end to the war, the official IRNA news agency said on Monday. The Iranian response consisted of 10 clauses, including an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction, the agency added. Trump has threatened to rain "hell" on Tehran if it did not make a deal by 8 pm EDT, April 7 Tuesday (0000 GMT or 5:30 am IST, Wednesday, April 8) that would allow traffic to start moving again through the vital route for global energy supplies. ...Read More

Tehran said it wanted a lasting end to the war, but pushed back against pressure to swiftly reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary ceasefire. Iran conveyed its response to the US proposal for ending the war to Pakistan, rejecting a ceasefire and emphasising the necessity of a permanent end to the war, the official IRNA news agency said on Monday. The Iranian response consisted of 10 clauses, including an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction, the agency added. Trump has threatened to rain "hell" on Tehran if it did not make a deal by 8 pm EDT, April 7 Tuesday (0000 GMT or 5:30 am IST, Wednesday, April 8) that would allow traffic to start moving again through the vital route for global energy supplies.