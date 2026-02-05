Does Gavin Mckenna have a girlfriend? All on Penn State star's personal life amid arrest

A chargesheet, purportedly of McKenna, has surfaced. It confirms that McKenna faces multiple assault charges related to the incident in Pennsylvania . Here is the purported chargesheet of McKenna.

Gavin Mckenna, the Penn State ice hockey forward who is projected to be a top pick in the 2026 NHL draft, was arrested on felony charges after breaking an individual's jaw in a fight. Onward State reported the incident took place at the 100 block of South Pugh Street.

The news of his arrest has put the Canadian hockey star's personal life in focus. Is the NHL draft prospect dating anyone? Let's discuss.

Does Gavin McKenna Have A Girlfriend? As of now, there are no confirmed reports that Gavin McKenna is dating. But he has been linked to different people over the years amid the increasing media attention on him due to his hockey career.

According to a Calgary sports journalist on X, Gavin McKenna is reportedly dating a hockey player named Jordan Blouin, who has committed to play for Syracuse. The X post was shared by the journalist back in July 2025 when McKenna was first being linked to the Calgary Flames. However, these links are unconfirmed.