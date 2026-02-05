Edit Profile
    Does Gavin Mckenna have a girlfriend? All on Penn State star's personal life amid arrest

    There’s no confirmed info on Gavin McKenna’s dating life, though a journalist once linked him to hockey player Jordan Blouin; the claim remains unverified.

    Updated on: Feb 05, 2026 5:08 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Gavin Mckenna, the Penn State ice hockey forward who is projected to be a top pick in the 2026 NHL draft, was arrested on felony charges after breaking an individual's jaw in a fight. Onward State reported the incident took place at the 100 block of South Pugh Street.

    Canada's Gavin McKenna speaks to media following a practice. (AP)
    Canada's Gavin McKenna speaks to media following a practice. (AP)

    A chargesheet, purportedly of McKenna, has surfaced. It confirms that McKenna faces multiple assault charges related to the incident in Pennsylvania. Here is the purported chargesheet of McKenna.

    The news of his arrest has put the Canadian hockey star's personal life in focus. Is the NHL draft prospect dating anyone? Let's discuss.

    Does Gavin McKenna Have A Girlfriend?

    As of now, there are no confirmed reports that Gavin McKenna is dating. But he has been linked to different people over the years amid the increasing media attention on him due to his hockey career.

    According to a Calgary sports journalist on X, Gavin McKenna is reportedly dating a hockey player named Jordan Blouin, who has committed to play for Syracuse. The X post was shared by the journalist back in July 2025 when McKenna was first being linked to the Calgary Flames. However, these links are unconfirmed.

    Gavin McKenna Charges: What To Know

    Gavin McKenna has been charged with four offenses: felony aggravated assault for allegedly attempting to cause serious bodily injury or acting with extreme indifference, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

    He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the felony aggravated assault.

    "We are aware that charges have been filed; however, as this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not have any further comment,” Penn State said in a statement.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

