Jenna Bush Hager reflects on Camp Mystic tragedy that claimed 27 lives: ‘My mom was…'

The catastrophic flooding in Central Texas, which claimed 27 lives including Camp Mystic’s beloved director Richard ‘Dick’ Eastland, has hit close to home for Jenna Bush Hager. The Today co-host delivered an emotional statement on July 7 during a live segment. She said, “Texas camps are institutions. This camp was 100 years old, so grandmothers, mothers, and kids have all gone there.” Jenna Bush Hager shared her sorrow over the tragic flooding at Camp Mystic.(jennabhager/Instagram)

“My mom was a counselor there,” Bush Hager added as per a Today report, and added many of her friends were raised at the camp. Her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush, once served as a drama counselor at Camp Mystic located in Hunt, Texas.

Camp Mystic confirms deaths of 27 campers, counselors

The summer camp was hosting approximately 750 children when torrential rain caused the Guadalupe River to swell rapidly in the early hours of July 4.

Camp Mystic confirmed the deaths of 27 campers and counselors in a July 7 statement on its website. “Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly,” they said.

The report added that at least 10 children and one counselor still remain missing while rescue operations continue.

Jenna Bush Hager speaks about the Eastland family and their connection to Camp Mystic

According to another People report, Bush Hager spoke about the Eastland family who have overseen Camp Mystic for generations and described Dick Eastland as ‘Texas royalty’. She said he raised many girls, explaining that many of her friends addressed him as their “summer father”.

Reportedly, Eastland died while trying to bring campers to safety during the flooding. His grandson confirmed his passing in a heartfelt social media tribute.

Jenna, who is a Texas native, spoke candidly about the heartbreak generations of families felt as they had deep connections to summer camps in the state. She added that Texans are resilient, generous people “who want to reach out and help”.

The co-host of the Today show also reflected on her own children, Mila (12), Poppy (9), and Hal (5), who were just dropped off at another Texas summer camp days before the fatal flooding.

Central Texas flood kills over 80

As of July 6, over 80 persons, including 28 children, have died in the Central Texas floods. Of them, 68 deaths have been confirmed in Kerr County. Meanwhile, rescue efforts are underway as at least 41 others are still unaccounted for.

President Donald Trump has signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, facilitating federal resources being offered for rescue and recovery work. Meanwhile, flood watches have been declared in Central Texas, covering San Antonio, Austin, and Kerr County, amid expected rainfall.

FAQs

Q: What happened at Camp Mystic, Texas?

A: Camp Mystic experienced catastrophic flooding on July 4, 2025, after the Guadalupe River rapidly rose, leading to the deaths of 27 people, including young campers and staff. Several others are still missing.

Q: What is Camp Mystic?

A: Camp Mystic is a century-old Christian summer camp for girls located in Hunt, Texas. It has deep ties to generations of Texas families, including the Bush family.

Q: How is Jenna Bush Hager connected to Camp Mystic?

A: Jenna Bush Hager’s mother, Laura Bush, was a counselor at Camp Mystic. Many of Jenna’s friends and their children have attended the camp, making the tragedy deeply personal for her.