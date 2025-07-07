Mexican firefighters cross border to aid search efforts after Texas floods leave dozens missing

Volunteer firefighters from Acuña, Mexico, crossed the border this weekend to support overwhelmed emergency crews in Texas after catastrophic flash floods. The calamity has killed at least 51 people, with dozens still missing. According to Gray Local Media, the response comes after a holiday weekend turned tragic in the Hill Country region, where sudden rains caused the Guadalupe River to rise at a terrifying pace. Rescue teams get aid from Mexico as they actively search for the missing. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

According to Mexico’s Civil Protection agency, their Water Rescue Team and Cure Firefighters partnered with the US nonprofit Foundation 911 and reached Kerrville early Sunday. They joined local teams already stretched thin by widespread destruction and the grim search for missing residents.

Also Read: Texas flooding flash flood Camp Mystic: What we know about the victims so far

Devastation at Camp Mystic

Camp Mystic, a summer retreat that has stood for more than a century, was among the hardest-hit locations. The camp reported the loss of 27 campers and staff after floodwaters smashed into riverside cabins around dawn on Friday.

Thursday night’s forecast carried a routine flood watch. But by 4 am Friday, the National Weather Service had raised alarms, warning of “catastrophic damage” as rainfall intensified beyond predictions. In just 45 minutes, the Guadalupe River surged more than 26 feet. People asleep in homes, cabins, and even tents were caught completely off guard.

Also Read: North Carolina flash floods: Videos show I-40, Mebane, and Chapel Hill inundated as evacuation orders issued

What caused the deadly Texas floods?

The floods came after a massive storm dumped up to 15 inches of rain in a matter of hours. River levels in some areas peaked at 29 feet, well beyond what communities are equipped to handle. According to the New York Times, the event is one of the deadliest natural disasters in Texas in decades.

At least 80 people have died in different Texas counties, a Today report said. President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County and announced plans to visit the region on Friday. “It’s a horrible thing that took place, absolutely horrible,” he told reporters at a press briefing.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem addressed criticism over how the flooding was handled. She said the initial “moderate” warning issued by the National Weather Service didn’t capture the severity of the storm. Rescue efforts remain active as emergency teams, now supported by international volunteers, continue to search the debris-choked riverbanks and flooded homes. Recovery is expected to take weeks, if not longer.

FAQs

How many people have died in the Texas floods?

At least 80 people are confirmed dead as of the latest reports.

Who is helping with rescue efforts in Texas?

Volunteer firefighters from Acuña, Mexico, have joined US teams in Kerrville to assist with search and recovery.

What caused the sudden flooding?

A surprise storm dumped up to 15 inches of rain around the Guadalupe River, causing it to rise over 25 feet in less than an hour.