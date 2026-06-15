Nancy Guthrie update: Expert reveals major break in Savannah's missing mom case, ‘CertiK seems to know’

A former FBI agent has recently revealed a significant development in the case of Nancy Guthrie, whose mother, Savannah Guthrie, co-anchors Today, continues to be missing. Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni reportedly live close to Nancy Guthrie, the kidnapped woman. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

On Saturday, June 13, retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer utilized X to announce important information from a cybersecurity firm, occurring more than four months after the 84-year-old was kidnapped in Tucson, Arizona.

Nancy Guthrie update: Coffindaffer declares biggest public break in missing case Coffindaffer, who contributes to NewsNation, stated, “It’s the biggest public break in Nancy’s Case, as CertiK, arguably the leading crypto security company in the world, has designated Nancy’s abduction as a wrench attack by proxy,”

She provided a screenshot from CertiK that stated, The 84-year-old mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie was abducted in connection with a “$6 million bitcoin ransom demand”, highlighting the established trend of proxy target selection noted in “our 2025 report.”

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Furthermore, the former FBI agent pondered, “Does CertiK have knowledge as to if Savannah has a Bitcoin account?”

“This is a huge breakthrough. Times have changed. And how these networks operate is new to LE [law enforcement]. Unless LE knows who took Nancy, then a wrench by proxy is on the table. CertiK seems to know," she claimed.