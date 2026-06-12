Nancy Guthrie search map: New twist as investigators follow anonymous tip claiming her ‘grave’ is in Mexico

Search teams operating in the Mexican state of Sonora confirmed that they conducted a thorough search of the area specified by the anonymous informant but were unable to locate her remains. However, the search will persist, as stated by the organization.

A volunteer organization known as Buscando Corazones Nogales, which focuses on locating missing people and clandestine burial sites, reported receiving an anonymous tip claiming that Guthrie was buried near a stream in the Mariposa region of Nogales, close to the US border.

This lead initiated an extensive search operation. However, it has yet to yield any results.

A wave of international inquiries regarding Guthrie has rekindled worldwide interest in the case, following a lead that directed investigators to a secluded area in northern Mexico. Volunteers collaborating with a Mexican search group have combed through the landscape near the U.S.-Mexico border, concentrating on a challenging region referred to as Mariposa, after obtaining specific information suggesting that Guthrie might have been interred there.

This anonymous tip has led to a renewed sense of urgency to a case that has been unresolved for over four months. Investigators and volunteer search teams are now exploring a potential cross-border lead that hints that Guthrie, 84, could have been buried near the Arizona -Mexico border. Although this claim has yet to be substantiated and initial searches have yielded no remains, authorities have stated that they will persist in pursuing all credible leads as the investigation into her suspected abduction—and the possibility of her being moved outside the United States—advances into a crucial new stage, Newsweek reported.

A team of volunteers conducted a search for the remains of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy , following an anonymous tip suggesting that she might be interred among a series of unmarked graves approximately 70 miles from her residence in Arizona.

"We received an anonymous call informing us that the woman's remains were located in the Mariposa area — in a grave situated over a stream," amona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, the leader of the group, told El Imparcial.

The location is not new to search teams. This same area has previously uncovered numerous graves associated with other missing-person cases, including at least 25 unmarked burial sites found during prior searches.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has confirmed its awareness of the recent tip that initiated the search in Mexico; however, it stated that it has not received any communication from Mexican authorities regarding the operation.

"This investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information," the department stated in a statement.

This renewed search effort occurs more than four months after Guthrie vanished from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, under circumstances that investigators have deemed suspicious. Authorities suspect that she was abducted in the early hours of February 1, following the capture of a masked individual on video near her property.

Nancy Guthrie search map The anonymous tip led volunteers to the Mariposa region, located northwest of Nogales, Sonora, which is situated just south of Arizona and has gained notoriety among search groups for its concealed burial sites.

According to the anonymous tip, Guthrie was allegedly interred in one of the dry creek beds traversing the area. Consequently, search teams concentrated their efforts on the terrain adjacent to a stream identified by the informant, while also extending their search into nearby sections that had not been thoroughly examined in previous operations.

The geography presents significant challenges, characterized by rugged desert landscapes, uneven slopes, and locations where clandestine burials have remained undetected for long durations, as per Newsweek. Volunteers reported that this area had previously yielded several findings, including human remains from unrelated cases.

In the latest search efforts, teams have reported finding more burial sites or indications of prior excavations. However, none of these are connected to Guthrie.

The anonymous tip has highlighted both the urgency and ambiguity surrounding the Guthrie case. This is not the first tip that has failed to yield results—at least not yet—and authorities have warned that the longer she remains missing, the less probable it becomes that she will be found.

Despite her prolonged absence, the Guthrie family and officials persist in their appeal to the public for information, urging anyone with credible leads to step forward. Additionally, the family has announced a $1 million reward for information that could lead to the discovery of Guthrie.