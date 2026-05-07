Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah's early exit from TODAY show raises eyebrows; kidnapping survivor shares hopeful message

Savannah Guthrie abruptly exited the May 6 episode of the TODAY show as the search for her mother Nancy Guthrie continues. No explanation was given for Savannah's sudden departure, raising questions about whether there had been any development in the Guthrie case. Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy Guthrie remains missing. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe that she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It was earlier reported that there was a process in place for Savannah in case a break came in the Guthrie investigation while she was on air. It was noted that Savannah would be told she was needed off set and would proceed to get the update on her mother's disappearance.

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Savannah was co-hosting with Craig Melvin when she went off the show. “Savannah had to leave a little early. She'll be right back tomorrow, though,” Melvin said without elaborating further. Savannah's sudden departure set tongues wagging and one person observed “It’s true, Savannah Guthrie, the daughter of missing Nancy Guthrie, did leave the set early today. Why does this spark so much interest? Because everyone is always hoping there’s news about Nancy.” Another asked “Did they find Nancy Guthrie???”.

While it remains unknown whether Savannah did get any update about Guthrie, a kidnapping survivor had a message of hope as three months has passed since the octogenarian went missing.