'Where is Savannah?': Nancy Guthrie case takes new turn; Today host exits show abruptly

Savannah Guthrie abruptly exited the set of the 'Today' show during Wednesday’s live broadcast in what is being viewed as a new twist in her mother, Nancy Guthrie's, kidnapping case. This comes as the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that forensic teams across the country are currently examining DNA evidence and surveillance footage connected to the case. The 84-year-old Tucson resident was first reported missing on February 1. Savannah Guthrie visits the Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Where is Savannah Guthrie? While Savannah has not posted anything on her social media accounts in days, her co-anchor Craig Melvin shared an update. He informed viewers that Guthrie had stepped away unexpectedly but was expected back on air Thursday.

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Nancy Guthrie case update Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on January 31 after being dropped off at her residence. Since then, federal and local authorities have continued extensive search operations while the Guthrie family has publicly appealed for information.

Savannah and her siblings, Camron and Annie, have also announced a $1 million reward for credible information that could help solve the case. Officials have urged anyone with potential leads to contact the FBI through its tip hotline.

Back in February, the FBI said it had a doorbell camera video of what it described as an armed person tampering with a camera at Nancy's front door. The video showed the person wearing a backpack and balaclava trying to cover a camera near the front door with their gloved hand before ripping out a plant from the yard to block the camera’s view.

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Following the FBI’s announcement, Savannah Guthrie posted images of the apparent kidnapper on Instagram. She wrote: “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home,” and included phone numbers for the FBI and sheriff.

FBI vs Pima County Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel told Sean Hannity on his podcast: “For four days we were kept out of the investigation. The first 48 hours of anyone's disappearance are the most critical.”

The Pima County Sheriff's Office issued a statement, saying: “A member of the FBI Task Force was also notified and present at that scene working alongside our personnel. The FBI was promptly notified… coordination with the Bureau began without delay. The laboratory utilized… and the FBI Laboratory in Quantico have worked in close partnership from the outset."