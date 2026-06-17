‘Acquaintance, stalker, or prior employee’: Chilling Nancy Guthrie Reddit theories emerge as search continues

Chilling Reddit theories have emerged in the Nancy Guthrie case as Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing for over four months since her disappearance. No suspect has been named yet, but Nancy is believed to have been abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. An ever-growing collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble, File) (AP)

Redditors have been weighing in on the case in a conversation titled ‘What do you think happened to Nancy Guthrie?’

“I think it’s either someone who follows Savannah closely - an acquaintance, stalker, or prior employee (housekeeper, gardener, etc) who got in too deep. I don’t think Nancy is with us anymore but it wasn’t supposed to be that way,” one user commented.

“I think it was targeted, the perpetrator made a lot of effort to disguise themselves. Google search trends show someone googled Nancy Guthrie’s address and savannah guthries salary before her disappearance, who thinks to randomly google a celebrity’s mums address. I find the blood splatters really eerie, I’m leaning towards they intended to ask for a ransom but she died and the persons shitting themselves and gone into hiding,” wrote another user.

The Redditor was referring to an anonymous internet user from Arizona who earlier came under the spotlight for searching Nancy’s address and Savannah’s salary weeks before the potential abduction. Google Trends data shows Guthrie's home address was searched on January 11, three weeks before she was reported missing. It was also searched between June 21 and June 28, 2025, by someone in the Grand Canyon State, according to Fox News Digital.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

“I think these were some low life criminals who wanted to rob her house because they probably thought she had money in there or nice things. They could have thought she wasn’t home. The reason for the masks is probably because they are local to the area and cops or people would recognize them and if you get locked up for a home invasion you could do serious prison time. And unfortunately she probably died in the process possibly from a heart attack,” wrote a user.

“I think there is a connection between Samantha Guthrie being the first newscaster to give a platform to the Epstein survivors and this kidnapping of her mother. The mother was an easier target than Guthrie herself. Maybe whoever could have hired this person to do this job figured Samantha Guthrie had more info that nobody else knew since she spoke to the victims early on. Samantha Guthrie is also mentioned in the Epstein files regarding these interviews. Very strange coincidence and coincidental timing,” another theorized.

Latest update Volunteers have been searching for Nancy in Mexico after an anonymous tip claimed her remains are in an area close to the border with Arizona. The Buscando Corazones collective in the city of Nogales, Sonora, previously found over 25 unmarked graves in the area where the tip claims Nancy’s remains can be found.

The leader of the local collective claimed that she got a tip claiming Nancy’s remains are buried in one of the streams in an area known as Mariposa. The stream is reportedly located near the Mariposa Port of Entry at the Mexico-Arizona border.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

However, volunteers did not find any evidence of Nancy's "grave" or her whereabouts.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously explained why no arrests have been made even months after Nancy vanished. In an interview with KOLD-TV, Nanos defended what he called a “tedious” process.

“It’s just not like a detective goes out there, talks to somebody, and we can make an arrest. This is a very sensitive case, but what really makes it prolonged is that we do rely on labs,” Nanos said. “When you’re looking at those labs and the work they do, you have a science there, and science has rules that it has to go by. Even though it’s not… DNA, they’ll tell you, isn’t an exact science — it’s 99% plus. So it’s pretty close, but you still have to follow rules.”