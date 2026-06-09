Nancy Guthrie update: Journalist dismisses reports Savannah hired private investigators, ‘She still has confidence in…’

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin has dismissed reports that Savannah Guthrie hired private investigators to find her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. The US Sun previously reported that Savannah has spent $500,000 on private investigators to try to solve the case. Nancy Guthrie update: Journalist dismisses reports Savannah hired private investigators (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

A report by Rob Shuter‘s Naughty But Nice Substack claimed that Savannah hired private investigators to find Nancy. “Savannah is paying whatever it takes to keep this search active,” a source told Shuter on May 26. “She refuses to rely solely on law enforcement.”

"I've now confirmed that is not true. Savannah Guthrie did not hire private investigators, she did not spend $500,000 on private investigators," Entin recently said on ‘Jesse Weber Live’.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

"It seems she still has confidence in the FBI and the local detectives who are investigating," he added.

Recent updates News 4 Tucson has confirmed social media posts saying a memorial that was set up in front of Nancy Guthrie’s house to honor her has been removed. More than three months have passed since Savannah’s mother went missing. No suspects have been identified yet.

The makeshift tribute featured bright yellow flowers, handwritten notes, and a sign reading "Let Nancy Come Home".

Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently opened up about the case, explaining why no arrests have been made even months after Savannah Guthrie’s mother vanished. In an interview with KOLD-TV, Nanos defended what he called a “tedious” process.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

“It’s just not like a detective goes out there, talks to somebody, and we can make an arrest. This is a very sensitive case, but what really makes it prolonged is that we do rely on labs,” Nanos said. “When you’re looking at those labs and the work they do, you have a science there, and science has rules that it has to go by. Even though it’s not… DNA, they’ll tell you, isn’t an exact science — it’s 99% plus. So it’s pretty close, but you still have to follow rules.”