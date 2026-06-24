Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent drops bombshell, says FBI is '75% close' to arresting 'porch guy'

A major update has emerged in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, as a retired FBI agent claimed investigators are closing in on the mysterious "porch guy" seen in the case. A retired FBI agent says investigators are closing in on the masked man seen on Nancy Guthrie's porch camera footage. (via REUTERS)

FBI closing in on 'porch guy' says retired agent Retired FBI Special Agent Maureen O'Connell, who served 25 years with the FBI before retiring in 2016, says federal investigators appear to be closing in on the man seen on the porch in the Nancy Guthrie case.

O'Connell revealed that her sources have told her that the FBI is very close to arresting the guy on the porch, she said during an interview with Megyn Kelly.

“I think they're close right now to pulling this case together, and that's what my sources are telling me,” she revealed. “Things are happening.”

Megyn asked O'Connell to expand on why she said they are getting close to making an arrest. “I think they're getting close to the porch guy,” she responded. “And when they get, when they get the porch guy, the floodgates shall swing open.”

Asked for her “level of confidence on that,” O'Connell put it at “75 percent.”

O'Connell suggested authorities are now getting closer, “One of the reasons it is taking so long is because… from day one… practically everything you do is geared toward trial and prosecution,” she explained.

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“And if you are going to have the greatest defense attorney in the world handling this case, whoever takes this case, you have to operate under the assumption that a couple of big chunks of your evidence may get tossed. You have to put a case together in such a way that it would withstand losing some of these chunks of evidence, depending on how you got them or how vulnerable they might be to getting tossed.”

"So, I think they are just working on these other chunks of evidence, shoring them up even more, but I think we're getting closer. I actually really do think they're getting closer," she added.

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What we know about ransom notes A new report has revealed that a series of ransom notes sent to media outlets after the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie are believed to have come from her actual kidnappers.

Nancy, the mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie has disappeared on February 1. Soon after her disappearance, several messages were sent to news organizations. According to sources familiar with the investigation, CBS News reported on Monday that authorities believe the notes are authentic. The sources said the messages were sent by the same person or group using the same digital IP address.

And one of the messages reportedly claimed that Nancy had died and was “buried in nature,” according to ABC News.

Additionally, the messages were also sent to an Arizona television station as well as several other news outlets.

And according to Air Mail, the first note claimed that Nancy was “safe but cared” and demanded $4 million in Bitcoin in exchange for her release.

However, a second message made the disturbing claim that Nancy, who required daily medication for a serious heart condition had died.