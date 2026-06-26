Nancy Guthrie update: What does new ransom note say? FBI notified after new email
Nancy Guthrie update: TMZ reported that it had received a fresh letter from an anonymous sender, claiming to have video of Nancy and the "main guy" on a phone.
The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken another twist after TMZ reported receiving a fresh email from an anonymous person.
On Friday, June 26, TMZ reported that it had received a fresh letter from someone who had previously communicated with the outlet, claiming to have video of Nancy and one of the suspects, who the sender says is involved in her kidnapping, on a phone in a "secure location."
The individual, who TMZ reported has the same Bitcoin account and email address as the person who emailed them weeks after Savannah Guthrie's mother vanished, claimed that two individuals were involved in Nancy's kidnapping and that the video showed the "main guy."
The entertainment outlet said it has forwarded the latest message to the FBI, but none of the claims made in the email has been independently verified by law enforcement.
Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Tommaso Cioni's works in focus as ransom note claims Savannah's mom ‘buried with nature’
What does the latest email claim?
TMZ said it authenticated the email only to the extent that it appeared to come from the same anonymous individual who sent previous messages. According to the outlet, the sender referenced an earlier Bitcoin wallet address and used the same alias as before.
The email also disputed reports that investigators believed the previous messages may have come from a woman. The sender wrote that they were not the person who had recently contacted authorities about an alleged burial site in Mexico.
The anonymous individual further claimed that a phone had been hidden in a secure but accessible location. "I have a phone stashed in a secure location guaranteeing both the information it stores and the safety of the phone." The device allegedly contains video of Nancy Guthrie with one of the alleged kidnappers, along with photographs and identifying information.
“What it contains is my definition of delivering them on a silver platter, a short video of the main guy with nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age,” the email read.
The sender demanded one Bitcoin in exchange for revealing the password needed to access the phone.
Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Ransom notes ‘not real’ - veteran criminal profiler drops bombshell; sparks ‘cover up’ allegations
FBI investigation continues
TMZ said it immediately forwarded the latest email to the FBI after receiving it. The outlet said that it also published its response, saying it wanted the sender to first provide a single image from the alleged video to help establish credibility.
Federal investigators have not issued a public statement confirming receipt of the email or commenting on its contents.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More