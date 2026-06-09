Coral Michelle Smith: Suspect named in Tucson kidnapping case near Nancy Guthrie's home

A suspect has recently been identified in a kidnapping incident that occurred less than 7 miles from Nancy Guthrie's residence in Tucson, Arizona, while Savannah Guthrie's mother continues to be unaccounted for. Coral Michelle Smith, 40, is sought by the Pima County Sheriff's Department in connection with a kidnapping incident near Nancy Guthrie's house. (X@mikerreports)

On Monday, June 8, Michael Ruiz, a reporter for Fox News Digital, utilized X to announce that the Pima County Sheriff's Department is seeking a 40-year-old woman named Coral Michelle Smith.

Who is Coral Michelle Smith? Smith is being sought "in connection with a kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon case less than 7 miles from Nancy Guthrie's home," Ruiz informed. "There's NO indication that the cases are connected."

The kidnapping event took place on May 29 at the junction of River Road and La Cholla Boulevard in Tucson, approximately 6.8 miles from Nancy's residence, according to Fox News Digital.

While the PCSD has not disclosed specifics regarding Smith's alleged offenses, it has been reported that she has a criminal record extending over a decade, which includes a prior kidnapping accusation, robbery, disorderly conduct, and drug-related charges. She stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

"Notably—no wrist tattoo," Ruiz remarked, alluding to images and footage of a masked man that the FBI disseminated from a doorbell camera situated on Nancy's front porch.

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