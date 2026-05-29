Does Nancy Guthrie's disappearance involve someone familiar? Expert makes big claim as Tommaso Cioni cleared as suspect

More than 100 days have passed since the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, and the internet is filled with several theories regarding the case. Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, has been missing for over 100 days. Investigations by local authorities and the FBI focus on forensic testing, especially DNA analysis, amidst sensational theories complicating public understanding of the case. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

The Guthrie family continues to hold onto hope that their matriarch is still alive, while investigations are actively being conducted by both the local Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI.

It is crucial to note that all family members, including Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who was the final person to see her on January 31, have been exonerated.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case: Distressing update about daughter Savannah as mom remains missing, ‘instead of slowing down…’

Nancy Guthrie update: Experts says it was an ‘intentional abduction’ In the present investigation, there has been an increased focus on forensic testing, particularly DNA analysis. However, the limited information accessible to the public has allowed several sensational theories to dominate the narrative, complicating the ability of the average person to understand the case.

John W. Day, a criminal defense and civil rights attorney based in Santa Fe, conveyed to HELLO! that he believes the only theories currently deserving of consideration are those that are most rational and consistent with the information already provided by the authorities.

"I believe the most credible theories are still the least sensational ones," W. Day told HELLO!. "Law enforcement has consistently indicated they believe this was an intentional abduction tied to Nancy Guthrie specifically, rather than a random crime."

Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapping involve someone ‘familiar’, says expert He clearly articulated his conviction that, based on the available information, it is reasonable to assume that this incident was a deliberate kidnapping, one that likely involved a person who was “familiar” with the 84-year-old Nancy and her family.

The facts that are publicly available; the surveillance footage that has been reported, the evident planning that took place, and the continuous emphasis on forensic evidence, indicate that investigators are considering an individual who might have had knowledge of Nancy, her family, the property, or the family's daily routines, he asserted.

W. Day further emphasised that the truth is that investigators often possess significantly more information than they are able to reveal to the public, particularly in cases of potential kidnapping where it is essential to maintain the integrity of the evidence.

Regarding the current emphasis on DNA testing, he said: “The best possible outcome would be a clean DNA link that gives investigators a roadmap to a suspect direction, whether that's a DNA profile, forensic genealogy lead, or evidence that can definitively place a suspect at the scene.”

“In modern cases like this, forensic evidence is about creating a reliable evidentiary roadmap that investigators can build a case around,” the expert added,