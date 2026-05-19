Nancy Guthrie update: DNA test in focus as Pima County Sheriff admits distance with Guthrie family

As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping continues for more than 100 days, some reports are claiming that officials might be on the verge of a big breakthrough. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos gestures during a press conference after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie on February 5. (REUTERS)

This comes after the Pima County Sheriff's Office's Chris Nanos said in an interview with People that forensic teams have found a new blood sample from Nancy Guthrie's house. A DNA analysis is ongoing, Nanos had added.

In another quote to People, Nanos said Monday that he is "personally" not in touch with the Guthrie family as the probe drags on for over 100 days now.

Investigative journalist John Lee Riches reported that the DNA test from the new blood sample has been sent to Quantico for analysis. He also claimed that the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office are "really close" to solving the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie case: Chris Nanos provides update on whose blood was found at Tucson home, ‘Closer to finding out…’

If the DNA analysis fetches a match at Quantico, the investigators could potentially zero in on the identity of a person of interest. As of now, the FBI has only released Nancy Guthrie's dashcam footage where a masked suspect can be seen. No other details about the suspect's possible identity were traced by investigators.