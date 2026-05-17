Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff warns there could be a ‘problem’ as probe continues

The search for Nancy Guthrie has now entered its fourth month, and it appears there are more questions than answers. Investigators are diligently working, sifting through tips, data, and various pieces of evidence in an effort to reconstruct the events that transpired during the early hours of February 1. Nancy Guthrie's case has progressed into its fourth month with ongoing investigations. Sheriff Chris Nanos highlights the risk of the case going cold as DNA evidence is analyzed. Authorities remain hopeful in identifying potential suspects behind her abduction. (via REUTERS)

In a recent interview with People magazine, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos cautioned that the case might become cold.

“There’s thousands and thousands of video out there from intersections and Ring cameras that we have to catalog,” the Sheriff told the outlet.

“Maybe it’s all the white trucks are over here, all the red sedans are over here; you’ve gotta have it so that when you do find a suspect … ‘Hey, the suspect is John Doe, we got him,’ now we go and say, ‘Well, what else do we know about John Doe?'” he said.

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Sheriff Chris Nanos opens up about DNA evidence Nanos proceeded to elaborate on the DNA evidence that was recently forwarded to the FBI. He is of the opinion that the authorities are “getting closer to finding out” the person to whom the DNA is linked.

While he expressed "confidence" in the laboratories, Nanos acknowledged the possibility that the DNA may not provide a conclusive result. “When the labs tell us, ‘Hey, there’s nothing else we can do,’ well, then maybe we’ve got a problem… we’ve got a cold case… but right now, the labs aren’t telling us that,” Nanos stated.

“When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they’re gonna solve them. It just takes a while,” he stated.

According to authorities, Guthrie, 84, was taken from her residence in Arizona. Additional information regarding the people potentially responsible for her abduction or any possible motives remains unclear.

Nancy Guthrie probe: Savannah Guthrie reportedly frustrated over slow progress Nancy's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, a star of the Today Show, is reportedly becoming more frustrated with the slow progress made by both the local police and the FBI, as per Irish Star. The family has not engaged a private investigator to help them locate Nancy, and the $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest is still available.

Nanos recognized the public's frustration but emphasized that lengthy investigations often necessitate patience. "But this is just like any other case. Sometimes it takes a long time," he said.