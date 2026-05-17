Nancy Guthrie update: Shocking ‘somewhere around her home’ claim sparks reactions

TV anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, is reportedly “still somewhere around her home”, according to a self-proclaimed investigator, which has ignited responses on social media. Nancy Guthrie's case has gained attention after investigator Jonathan Lee-Riches claimed she is still near her home. (REUTERS)

Jonathan Lee-Riches, known as JLR on X, previously Twitter, made these assertions on Saturday. “Until proven otherwise, Nancy Guthrie is still somewhere around her home!!” he tweeted.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff opens up about 'secret' information, upcoming arrest

Jonathan Lee-Riches' post sparks reactions Jonathan's comments have elicited responses from both fans and friends, with one person stating, “This is why I want Nanos gone. I believe if Nanos leaves his Sheriff position Nancy will be found.”

“I’ve Been Screaming This For 3 Months," another said.

“Why does it appear like they are not actively looking for her?” a third user commented.

These new allegations emerged just days after Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is overseeing the investigation into Nancy's disappearance, acknowledged that his team is intentionally “keeping secrets” from the public regarding the case.

According to a report from OK! Magazine, when questioned about the purported "secrets," Nanos stated, “Yes, absolutely there are. But it’s not done because we got [to] keep it a secret. It’s done because we got to protect our case.”

The police officer also stated, “I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case.”

“And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial. We continue to work with our labs, whether it’s on the digital end or the biological end, with DNA,” Nanos added.

Chris Nanos says search for Nancy Guthrie is still ongoing Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that the search for Nancy Guthrie is still ongoing, as he provided an update regarding the case.

In an interview with local station KOLD, published on Tuesday, Nanos mentioned that his department is still collaborating with the FBI and expressed his belief that an arrest would occur.

“We continue to work with our labs,” he stated. “Whether it’s on the digital end or the biological end, DNA.

“It moves at a snail’s pace, I guess for some. But for my investigative team, and for me, we look at this as, no, this is doing exactly what we need it to do.”

“I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case.”