Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff opens up about 'secret' information, upcoming arrest

Over 100 days have passed since the abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie from her $1 million residence in Tucson, Arizona. Investigators report that the case remains active while they withhold crucial information from the public. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirms detectives are withholding information to protect the case; believes an arrest will occur. (REUTERS)

The elderly pensioner was kidnapped in the early hours of February 1, and to date, no suspects have been identified, nor have any arrests been made. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, 70, who is leading the investigation, has confirmed that detectives are intentionally withholding certain details as they continue their work on the case.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Why are Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni ‘laying low’? Expert weighs in on reason

Chris Nanos says there is ‘absolutely’ information on Guthrie disappearance In an interview with KOLD reporter Renee Romo, Nanos stated that there is "absolutely" information regarding Guthrie's disappearance that has not yet been disclosed to the public.

“It's not done because we got to keep it secret. It's done because we got to protect our case,” he said.

Nancy Guthrie update: Arrest to take place soon? Despite increasing public apprehension regarding the absence of updates, Nanos maintained that progress is occurring and expressed his belief that an arrest will ultimately take place.

“I believe at some point in time, we will make an arrest in this case. And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial,” Nanos told KOLD.

Guthrie was last seen on January 31 after being taken to her residence following a dinner with her daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

Soon thereafter, it was discovered that her doorbell camera had been disconnected. However, FBI investigators subsequently retrieved footage depicting a masked individual with a backpack at her front door.

The case has also involved multiple ransom letters dispatched to TMZ and various local news organizations.

Nancy Guthrie Sheriff opens up about public frustration He admitted the public's frustration. However, he stated that prolonged investigations frequently necessitate patience. "But this is just like any other case. Sometimes it takes a long time," he said.

Nanos also supported his team in light of the criticism, emphasizing that a significant portion of the work is conducted behind the scenes by the investigators. “The sheriff doesn't do the investigation, his team does,” he stated.

A solitary strand of DNA retrieved from the crime scene is presently undergoing testing at an FBI crime laboratory, having first been sent to a private laboratory in Florida.

Detectives are currently sifting through “thousands and thousands of video” recordings from street intersections and Ring doorbell cameras, aiming to link digital evidence to the suspect once the DNA analysis concludes.

“There’s way too much work to be done, that is ongoing, with some of the physical evidence we have. And we’re not going to give up on it just because it’s been 100 days,” he told PEOPLE.