Nancy Guthrie update: Why are Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni ‘laying low’? Expert weighs in on reason

Nancy Guthrie has been unaccounted for over 100 days, and although the investigation continues, several inquiries regarding her disappearance persist. The search for Nancy Guthrie continues after 100 days. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer raises concerns about her daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso, who have not been publicly seen, suggesting their silence may relate to fears of public scrutiny. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

In a post on X, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer highlighted reports, suggesting that Nancy’s daughter and son-in-law, Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni, “have not been seen.” She further examines the potential reasons for the couple's absence from the public spotlight amid the ongoing search for missing Nancy Guthrie.

“I personally checked the BASIS Oro Valley school where Tomasso (Tommaso) teaches 6th grade biology. I do not see his name listed as a teacher but perhaps he has taken leave or perhaps the school is concerned about listing his name since millions remain convinced he abducted his mother-in-law of 20 years. Either way, this action indicates damage to Tomasso. If anyone else finds him listed for the current school year, please LMK,” she wrote in a May 15 post.

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Why are Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni laying low? “Why are they laying low?” Coffindaffer pondered, suggesting that it may stem from “obvious concern over ridicule.” She proceeded to elaborate on further explanations as to why Annie and Cioni could be remaining discreet.

“Defamation suits: In most states, including Arizona, one has to prove that a falsehood was made, such as being accused of a crime, and that the person(s) suffered damage,” Coffindaffer elaborated, before enumerating the aforementioned damages.

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In addition, she highlighted that several people still harbor suspicions regarding Annie and Cioni's involvement in Nancy's disappearance. A significant number of people have expressed criticism towards the couple, particularly Cioni, who has remained silent since his mother-in-law's disappearance. Both Annie and her spouse were exonerated in the investigation by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

"The bottom line is the entirety of how they have been damaged will be considered if a suit is lodged against those indicating they are responsible for what happened to Nancy, if as LE has said, they had nothing to do with the crime.

"As I see it, their low profile, lack of band appearances, possible affects on work income, and what their child may be going through would all be part of such a suit in terms of damages.

“Is Annie & Tomasso laying low actually a beacon as to how damaged they are and an indication of their plans to come?” Coffindaffer wrote.