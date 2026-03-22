Nancy Guthrie probe: Pima County Sheriff issues urgent message to kidnappers; ‘Just take her to…’

Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing for nearly eight weeks following her abduction from her residence in Tucson, Arizona. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has now issued a new message directed at the kidnappers of the 84-year-old woman. Nancy Guthrie case: Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos urges the kidnappers to release the 84-year-old woman, while the family offers a $1 million reward for information. (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

On Saturday, March 21, KVOA broadcast a special program entitled Bring Her Home: The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. During the early part of this comprehensive review of the ongoing probe, the News 4 Tucson station interviewed Sheriff Nanos.

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Pima County Sheriff opens up about Nancy Guthrie missing timeline He detailed the initial timeline of Nancy's case, which commenced when her family reported her missing on February 1, after she was last seen at her home on the evening of January 31.

“My team had notified me of a missing person. Search and rescue was searching the area. And there were some concerns with what they were seeing at the scene," the sheriff told KVOA.

“I don’t even know that I knew it was the Guthrie family until probably closer to 6-7 o’clock that evening. The FBI was plugged in that Sunday. Monday morning, we got a quick briefing. They had processed the scene, and we knew we needed some help," he added.

Chris Nanos says he has no regrets about his team efforts Speaking about the probe to find Nancy, Nanos stressed that he has no regrets about his team and their efforts. " I don’t regret we let the crime scene go too soon or any of that. That’s just silly.”

He further mentioned that there remains a substantial amount of digital evidence and information that investigators are currently examining, but they are unable to disclose it to the public at this time.

Pima County Sheriff issues message for Nancy Guthrie kidnappers When questioned about the message he would convey to the people who abducted Nancy, Nanos simply stated, “Give her up. Let her go. Just let her go. Just take her to a clinic, a hospital, drop her off. Just let her go.”

During the KVOA special, Nancy Guthrie children – Savannah along with her siblings, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, conveyed a message to their mother’s alleged abductors.

Nancy still remains missing, despite the Guthrie family’s offer of a $1 million reward. No suspect has been identified so far.