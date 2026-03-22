Nancy Guthrie probe: Pima County Sheriff issues urgent message to kidnappers; ‘Just take her to…’
Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for nearly eight weeks after her abduction in Tucson, Arizona.
Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing for nearly eight weeks following her abduction from her residence in Tucson, Arizona. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has now issued a new message directed at the kidnappers of the 84-year-old woman.
On Saturday, March 21, KVOA broadcast a special program entitled Bring Her Home: The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. During the early part of this comprehensive review of the ongoing probe, the News 4 Tucson station interviewed Sheriff Nanos.
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: FBI seeks answers about ‘property’ vacated before her disappearance; ‘they want the names of…’
Pima County Sheriff opens up about Nancy Guthrie missing timeline
He detailed the initial timeline of Nancy's case, which commenced when her family reported her missing on February 1, after she was last seen at her home on the evening of January 31.
“My team had notified me of a missing person. Search and rescue was searching the area. And there were some concerns with what they were seeing at the scene," the sheriff told KVOA.
“I don’t even know that I knew it was the Guthrie family until probably closer to 6-7 o’clock that evening. The FBI was plugged in that Sunday. Monday morning, we got a quick briefing. They had processed the scene, and we knew we needed some help," he added.
Chris Nanos says he has no regrets about his team efforts
Speaking about the probe to find Nancy, Nanos stressed that he has no regrets about his team and their efforts. " I don’t regret we let the crime scene go too soon or any of that. That’s just silly.”
He further mentioned that there remains a substantial amount of digital evidence and information that investigators are currently examining, but they are unable to disclose it to the public at this time.
Pima County Sheriff issues message for Nancy Guthrie kidnappers
When questioned about the message he would convey to the people who abducted Nancy, Nanos simply stated, “Give her up. Let her go. Just let her go. Just take her to a clinic, a hospital, drop her off. Just let her go.”
During the KVOA special, Nancy Guthrie children – Savannah along with her siblings, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, conveyed a message to their mother’s alleged abductors.
Nancy still remains missing, despite the Guthrie family’s offer of a $1 million reward. No suspect has been identified so far.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More