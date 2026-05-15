Nancy Guthrie: Tommaso Cioni not teaching anymore? Mystery over Annie, husband's whereabouts deepens; ex-FBI weighs in

The search for Nancy Guthrie continues, but recently, there's been interest in daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni's whereabouts. This came after self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches claimed that a neighbor of theirs had said the duo had not been seen for over a week, and their vehicle had not been spotted either. A self-styled investigator alleged that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni had a home survey done the day before Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Now, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has claimed that Tommaso Cioni's name is not listed as a teacher at BASIS Oro Valley school. “Some have reported that Annie & Tommaso have not been seen. I personally checked the BASIS Oro Valley school where Tommaso teaches 6th grade biology. I do not see his name listed as a teacher…,” the former FBI agent wrote on X. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Annie and Tommaso have been at the center of public scrutiny since the 84-year-old went missing. Authorities believe Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before February 1. Guthrie reportedly had dinner with Annie that night and Tommaso then dropped her home. This would make the two among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken. Interest in Tommaso began when former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that he might be a suspect in the case. However, this was quickly quashed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are lead on the case.

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Later, Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects in the case. However, interest in Annie and Tommaso has continued given that they live close to Guthrie's house and there was a delay on law enforcement's part in returning their vehicle, which had been seized to collect potential evidence. Amid the speculations surrounding the two, Annie's sister, TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, offered complete support, saying that they both loved Guthrie very much.

However, Pima County Sheriff's Department official, Sgt. Aaron Cross recently cast doubt on the Guthrie family's version of events, when speaking to NewsNation's Brian Entin. While the journalist noted that the Guthrie family had pushed for the case to be treated as more than a walk away, Cross said they were ‘insistent’ at the start that Guthrie had just wandered off. Amid this, one person noted that Savannah had told NBC colleague Hoda Kotb that Annie and Tommaso had said Guthrie could not have wandered off. This put the couple's statements into focus amid existing interest in the duo.

Now, there's no update on where Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni might be, but former FBI agent Coffindaffer weighed in on the situation, sharing expert insights.