Nancy Guthrie update: Where are Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni? Neighbor claims couple not seen for over a week

“Neighbor of Annie & Tommaso is on our live tonight & said he hasn't seen them or their vehicle in over a week. Where is Nancy Guthrie?,” Riches, who goes by JLR, wrote on X.

Nancy Guthrie's case may have gotten a fresh twist with a local allegedly claiming Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni have not been seen for over a week. The person, who self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches identified as Annie and Tommaso's neighbor, claimed that their car had not been seen either.

Notably, JLR has been covering Guthrie's case from on-ground in Tucson, Arizona for some time. He's often times asked questions about the 84-year-old's daughter, Annie, and husband Tommaso.

While the Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, has made it clear that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case, curiosity and scrutiny has continued to surround Annie and Tommaso, due to a variety of reasons. Annie and Tommaso reportedly live close to Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home from where she's believed to have been taken. The octogenarian reportedly had dinner with Annie the night before and then Tommaso is believed to have dropped her off home. She was reported missing the next day, making Annie and Tommaso among the last to see Guthrie before she was taken.

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Former NewsNation journalist, Ashleigh Banfield, had also reported that Cioni might be a suspect in the case, but the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are lead on the investigation, was quick to quash this. Nonetheless, there has been continuing interest around various aspects, like why the Pima County Sheriff's Department held on to Annie and Tommaso's car for so long, before returning it. Experts who have been sharing insights on the case said that authorities had had to take the car apart to search for possible clues and DNA evidence and it had taken time to put back together.

Where are Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni now? It remains unclear where Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni are at present. No mainstream media coverage indicates they have moved from their Tucson home. If the neighbor's statement about not seeing them or the vehicle for over a week is correct, it is possible that they might have decided to take a little break and go away somewhere.

Annie and Tommaso have been constantly subjected to scrutiny and with YouTubers tracking the Guthrie case, some have also camped outside their home. One such person shared an alleged interaction where Cioni could be heard asking to be left alone.

Despite the public interest in Annie and Tommaso, sister and TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie has gone to bat for the two. She's slammed all speculations surrounding the couple and said that they both loved Guthrie very much.