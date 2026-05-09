Nancy Guthrie close to home? ‘Investigator’ makes wild claim after Pima County cop questions Annie, Tommaso's statements

Nancy Guthrie may not be far from her home, as per a self-styled investigator. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe that she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Nancy Guthrie is yet to be found, three months after her family reported her missing on February 1. (AP)

It has been three months since and Guthrie is yet to be found. The Pima County Sheriff's Office, who are lead on the case, and the FBI, who are assisting, are also yet to name any suspects to the public. Amid this, a Pima County cop questioned the version of events as put forth by the Guthrie family. When speaking to NewsNation journalist Brian Entin, the active law enforcement official stated that to the best of his knowledge the Guthrie family had initially insisted that the octogenarian had walked away. It was only later that they began to consider it might be a kidnapping, the cop added.

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Notably, this did not match what the Guthrie family members had said, and Entin, who's been covering the case from on-ground in Tucson, conveyed as much to the Pima County official. The person who shared the clip on X noted that Savannah had spoken about how sister Annie Guthrie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni had said right away that this was not a case of someone walking off. Savannah had also said her brother Camron knew ‘right away’ that this was a kidnapping for ransom.

This mismatch in accounts from the early days of the investigation has piqued interests and Jonathan Lee Riches, the self-styled investigator who had also been tracking the Guthrie case from Tucson, shared his claims on X.

Nancy Guthrie case: Self-styled investigator's claims Passing remarks on the family's comments from the start of the case, Riches, who goes by JLR online, wrote “How in the world did the Guthrie family think Nancy originally walked off when she could hardly walk?”.

Notably, Entin had pointed to this as well, saying that the family had cited Guthrie's advanced age and health condition as reasons for her not have walked away. In another post, JLR added “No getaway vehicle caught on surveillance is an indication to me that Nancy Guthrie is very close to home.”