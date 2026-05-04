Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni innocent or not? New claim emerges amid Nancy Guthrie probe, ‘it’s pretty terrible’

As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie progresses, speculation regarding the circumstances surrounding the 84-year-old continues. Although Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has exonerated the family in this matter, numerous social media users remain focused on those nearest to Guthrie in search of explanations. Nancy Guthrie update: No evidence links Nancy's daughter Annie and her spouse to her disappearance, according to independent commentator Brian Entin. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

A recent unverified claim introduced an additional complication to the case of Nancy's disappearance, with online discussions centering on a purported financial disagreement that occurred shortly before she went missing.

Independent online commentator Jonathan Lee Riches asserted on X that Nancy's daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, had reportedly requested money from her before her disappearance. In a subsequent post, he further alleged that Nancy declined their request.

There has been no public release of evidence to substantiate the claim, and neither law enforcement agencies nor reputable news organizations have independently verified that any financial discussions occurred.

Now in an interview, Brian Entin from NewsNation has told Parade that he has not encountered any proof to substantiate these theories, especially concerning Annie and Cioni.

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