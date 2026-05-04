Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Porch guy’ killed? Criminal profiler makes chilling claim about ‘the Boss’

Nancy Guthrie update: A new television special titled NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery is scheduled to be broadcast on The CW on Wednesday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Brian Entin and it will include criminal profilers Dr. Ann Burgess, Dr. Gary Brocato, and Dr. Casey Jordan. Nancy Guthrie Mystery special to air May 6 on The CW with criminal profilers discussing potential abduction theories. (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

According to Parade, which has acquired preview clips from the program, the profilers are inquired if the armed man seen on Guthrie’s front stoop acted independently. The specialists propose that it is plausible there was more than one individual engaged in the abduction and that there may have been a "boss" figure, coordinating the crime from behind the scenes.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Major new development amid Sheriff-FBI joint probe, ‘We know someone…’

Nancy Guthrie case: ‘The boss’ and ‘well-planned’ crime claims During the discussion, Dr. Burgess introduced another conceivable scenario, hinting that the porch guy might have been eliminated.

“I just had a thought. That person [on Nancy’s stoop] may have been eliminated,” Dr. Burgess said.

When questioned about who might have committed the act, she responded, “the boss,” continuing that “it was well-planned."

"They got away with it. And they pulled a type of case that we’ve never seen before, as far as we know,” she remarked.

Entin's new show on Nancy Guthrie Speaking to Parade last week, Entin gave some interesting insights about his upcoming show. saying. “I think people [will find the special] interesting because [the profilers] have some fascinating theories based on past cases they’ve worked, as well as statistics."

“They’re really focused on patterns in other crimes and kidnappings to help narrow down motive and who they think this [suspect] could be,” he added.

Nancy Guthrie case: No suspect found On Friday, May 1, it was three months since Nancy was reported missing from her residence in the Catalina Foothills, located north of Tucson, Arizona. The investigation is being led by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with support from the FBI, and there have been no significant updates made public regarding Nancy’s disappearance since that time.

The mother of Savannah, the host of the Today show, 84, was last seen at approximately 9:45 p.m. on January 31, when a family member dropped her off at her residence after dining out. She was reported missing around noon the following day after failing to arrive at a friend's home to participate in an online church service. A total reward of $1.2 million for Nancy's safe return has been established by both the Guthrie family and law enforcement agencies.

On February 10, the FBI made public footage that they said showed a masked and armed individual captured by her doorbell camera on the morning of her disappearance.

As the search for Nancy Guthrie progresses into its fourth month, authorities have yet to identify a suspect or a motive regarding her suspected abduction.

On April 17, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos publicly dispelled a viral rumor suggesting that a new person of interest had been apprehended in connection with the Nancy Guthrie case.