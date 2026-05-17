Nancy Guthrie update: Annie, Tommaso Cioni's house in focus as ‘investigator’ questions reported disappearance

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's house is under focus again. Self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches brought up the couple's alleged disappearance, amid Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni are not suspects in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified a long time back. (X/@CriminalNetworX)

Riches, who goes by JLR, had initially cited a neighbor saying that they had not seen Annie and Tommaso for over a week, and their car was not visible either. However, no proof was provided to back this claim.

This comes at a time when the duo have been facing intense public scrutiny while the search for Nancy Guthrie continues. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before February 1, as per authorities. That night, she's believed to have had dinner with Annie and Tommaso then reportedly dropped her off home, which is close by. This made the two among the last people to see Guthrie before she was reported missing the next morning, on February 1.

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This, coupled with the fact that there was a delay from authorities in returning Annie and Tommaso's car sparked speculations. However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos made it plenty clear that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects in the case. Savannah too batted for Annie and Tommaso, saying they both loved Guthrie a lot and would never harm her. That said, the news of their apparent disappearance has renewed interest in the duo.

‘Investigator’ puts focus on Annie, Tommaso's house JLR noted on X “The Sheriff cleared Annie & Tommaso, so they are free to go. They totally left their home.” He added “Haven't been there in over a week. Car gone. Same home authorities treated like a crime scene.”

While the self-styled investigator, who has been covering the case from Tucson for some time, made this claim, authorities have officially only named Nancy Guthrie's home as a crime scene from where they recovered DNA evidence. Nothing was said about Annie and Tommaso's home.

In another post, JLR spoke about how mainstream media had focused on Annie and Tommaso too, at the start of the investigation. “Main stream media spotlight was shining on Annie & Tommaso's home 24/7 when Nancy Guthrie 1st went missing,” he wrote. Notably, interest had been sparked by former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield's claims that Tommaso might be a suspect in the case. However, Pima County Sheriff's Department, had, at that time, quashed this.

A former FBI agent, Jennifer Coffindaffer, also weighed in on Annie and Tommaso allegedly having disappeared, suggesting that they could have needed some time away from the eyes of the media.