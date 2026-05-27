Nancy Guthrie case: Distressing update about daughter Savannah as mom remains missing, ‘instead of slowing down…’

Nancy Guthrie update: In the midst of the turmoil surrounding her mother Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, Savannah Guthrie has been immersing herself in her professional responsibilities — raising concerns that she may be overextending herself. Alongside her ongoing role as a co-anchor for Today, the 54-year-old has revealed plans to host a new primetime program inspired by the widely popular puzzle game Wordle. Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie is juggling her role at Today while coping with her mother Nancy’s disappearance. Concerned insiders note she may be overextending herself, as she also prepares to host a new Wordle-inspired primetime show amidst her grief. (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

An insider shared with Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, “People around Savannah are worried because she never stops.”

“She’s grieving, she’s under pressure at Today, ratings are tightening, and instead of slowing down she keeps adding more work.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Bombshell motive news surfaces, ‘behavior feels chaotic, disconnected’

Savannah Guthrie's comeback to show Savannah made her return to the morning franchise set in New York City on April 6, following a two-month search for her ailing mother, aged 84, who is believed to have been abducted from her home in Arizona during the night.

Since taking up her responsibilities again, the television journalist has allegedly been having difficulty maintaining her composure, frequently breaking down in tears during commercial breaks. Additionally, she appeared to leave a live broadcast unexpectedly without providing any explanation.

Savannah Guthrie admits ‘it’s strange to get up and…’ “Everything is strange right now,” Savannah said, according to The New York Times. “It’s strange to get up and do the Today show every day, and it’s strange to say that I’m going to do a game show when your heart is broken.”

Although the Wordle series was initially picked up in February and was set to begin filming in March, the schedule was delayed to support its distressed and vulnerable host. Filming is now slated for this summer in England, with the series expected to premiere next year.

“It’s not easy,” Savannah stated, “but I’m determined to put one foot in front of the other.”

Nancy Guthrie has vanished from her suburban residence in Tucson, Arizona. Over a hundred days have passed since the 84-year-old woman's disappearance. Authorities are actively investigating the case, suspecting it may involve abduction. However, a source has reportedly said that the NBC journalist has engaged private investigators to pursue the search for her missing mother in a manner that is considered “active”, as per Reality TV.