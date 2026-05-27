Nancy Guthrie update: Bombshell motive news surfaces, ‘behavior feels chaotic, disconnected’

Amid the ongoing Nancy Guthrie probe, which has now extended to nearly four months, former law enforcement officer Charles Brewer has utilized his YouTube channel to present his theories and insights regarding the high-profile case. Nancy Guthrie update: Charles Brewer examines the Nancy Guthrie case, doubting financial motives for the kidnapping. (via REUTERS)

On Sunday, Brewer published a video titled "Nancy Guthrie Case: We May Have Been Looking At The Wrong Person." In this 21-minute monologue, he articulated his skepticism that financial gain was the main driving force behind the alleged kidnapping.

Also Read: Donald Trump's health update: Why did POTUS visit Walter Reed? His ‘painful and disabling’ chronic disease explained

Is Savannah Guthrie's status irrelevant? Several people have speculated that the financial success and public recognition of Savannah Guthrie, Nancy’s daughter and the enduring cohost of NBC’s Today, may have motivated the kidnapper or kidnappers to seek a swift financial gain.

However, following over 100 days without a significant development, Brewer is beginning to doubt that premise.

“If this truly was a celebrity targeted kidnapping connected directly to Savannah Guthrie, why has there been no meaningful ransom communication?” Brewer asked. “Why leave over a million dollars untouched? Why create ransom style messages that reportedly make little sense? Why no sustained negotiations or proof of life, no sophisticated extortion strategy?”

“Because if somebody kidnaps for money, money usually becomes the priority,” he said. “But here the behavior feels chaotic, disconnected, even emotionally driven, or possibly connected to something far more personal than the public originally believed.”

Nancy Guthrie update: Considering alternative perspectives Brewer clarified that he was not trying to assign blame to any of Guthrie's relatives, but he was open to the possibility that someone related to the family might have been accountable.

“Listen, if the public, including myself, was comfortable enough early on in discussing whether this crime was connected to Savannah Guthrie’s fame, her wealth, and public visibility, then it is equally reasonable to ask whether this case may somehow connect to someone else inside NY’s immediate world,” he stated.

“Not necessarily family directly, but maybe somebody connected to them like a friend, an associate, maybe a business relationship, or what about a debt? A dangerous person orbiting somewhere close to this family that nobody fully recognized at the time because after more than 100 days, something still feels off. Something still feels untouched.”

Nancy was reported as missing on February 1 after her friends observed her absence from the scheduled church service. It was subsequently disclosed that she had been abducted from her residence against her will. The Guthrie family has announced a reward of $1 million for any information that leads to the recovery of their mother.

People possessing any information related to this case are encouraged to reach out to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Additionally, you may contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.